Regarding exploration on the Equatorial Margin, the minister asks that decisions about the Amazon be made based on science

The Minister of the Environment, Marina Silvadefended this Monday (7.Aug.2023) that the Amazon will continue to be harmed if “the world does not stop fossil fuel emissions, even if deforestation is reduced by 100%”. According to her, decisions about the biome must be made based on evidence, and this is not the time to “erratic attitudes”. The minister is in Belém, Pará, for the Amazon Summit, which will bring together the 8 countries with the biome in their territory.

“We need to make public policy for the Amazon based on evidence. This is not the time for practical attitudes. Any attitude that does not consider what science is saying can make mistakes that are irreversible and with great harm”Marina said.

The statements take place in the context of a clash with some sectors of the government due to the analysis for exploration in the Equatorial Margin. In May, Ibama vetoed Petrobras’ request to carry out a test drilling on the coast of Amapá, 500 km from the Amazon River. The objective of the state-owned company would be to check if there is oil in the area, which has been called “new pre-salt”.

According to the president of Ibama, Rodrigo Agostinho, the request presented “worrying inconsistencies” for safe operation in “high socio-environmental vulnerability”. It also states that the basin region of the mouth of the Amazon River is “extreme socio-environmental sensitivity”.

According to the ANP (National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels), internal studies indicate “high potential for making relevant discoveries of prospective resources” on the Equatorial Margin.

Watch the statement (19min10s):