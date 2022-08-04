A total of approximately 1,600 kilograms of cocaine was secured by elements of the Ministry of Marine through the Mexican Navy in the coasts of Michoacan.

The events took place in Barra de Nexpa, municipality of Aquila in that state, where the arrest of three alleged drug dealers

Besides the drugthey also had 432 liters of fuel and “other effects,” says a statement from the secretariat.

A report on the possible traffic of illicit cargo reached the elements of the Marineso various units were deployed by air, sea and land to follow up on the suspects.

Thanks to elements of a Navy Persuader plane, an allegedly stealthy boat with three outboard motors was located.

The sailors had two surface units, with which they also carried out the pattern of surveillance and interception.

When the crew members of the suspicious boat noticed the presence of law enforcement officers, they increased their speed, reaching the beach.

Once on the beach, the subjects tried to flee, however, naval personnel were found on land aboard various vehicles, who managed to intercept the illicit cargo.

Hours later, the elements of the Marine they secured another vessel with various effects on board.

An MI-17 helicopter and a Panther participated in this operation, as well as specialized Marine Corps personnel.

Thanks to this deployment, 32 packages with cocainewith an approximate total gross weight of 1600 (one thousand six hundred) kilograms of the white drug.

In addition to the drugs, two boats with two and three outboard motors each were seized; various drums with 432 liters of fuel and other effects, such as communication equipment.

In this last operation, three presumed transgressors of the law were arrested, and they were made aware of their Human Rights.

We recommend you read:

Both the people arrested and the alleged illicit cargo and the seized items were made available to the Attorney General’s Office for the integration of the corresponding investigation folder.