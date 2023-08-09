Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/09/2023 – 8:48 am

Belém, 9th – The Minister of the Environment, Marina Silva, said that she is “sure” that Mercosur will close a trade agreement with the European Union (EU), as Brazil accelerates its efforts to preserve the environment.

In an interview with EBC, on the margins of the Amazon Summit, in Belém, Marina claimed that the free trade treaty had not yet been signed because the government of former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) avoided measures to combat deforestation. In her view, the results of the decline in deforestation tend to unblock the process. “This is good for agribusiness, for the industry and for all of us,” she said.

Although the countries of the Amazon Cooperation Treaty Organization (ACTO) have not set a target to end deforestation within a specific period, Marina said that Brazil is already working towards the commitment to zero devastation in the Amazon by 2030.

“All countries agreed that the Amazon cannot reach the point of no return”, he informed, in reference to the phenomenon in which the savannization of the biome becomes irreversible.

The minister also pointed out that the government wants to make the Safra Plan a “base” for the transition to a low-carbon economy. According to her, the proposal is that producers who are already environmentally responsible have benefits such as lower interest rates.