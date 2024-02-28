Without quoting him directly, the minister responded to the former president's statement that the investigation into alleged harassment was her initiative

The Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Marina Silvacountered the criticism of the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and said that whales and other marine animals are protected by Brazilian law. The former Chief Executive stated that the investigation against him for allegedly disturbing a humpback whale was influenced by the minister.

“For almost 40 years, Brazil has had laws and regulations to protect aquatic mammals, such as porpoises, dolphins and whales,” declared the minister on her profile on X (formerly Twitter) this Wednesday (28.Feb.2024), without directly mentioning Bolsonaro.

The former president gave a statement to the Federal Police on Tuesday (Feb 27) for allegedly harassing a humpback whale off the coast of São Paulo.

In an interview with West Magazine on the same date, he said that the investigation was promoted by Marina, with the approval of the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT). According to the former head of the Executive, the accusation came from the ministry she headed.

According to Bolsonaro, the agency had provoked the Public Ministry to denounce him. Initially, the case was closed, but “Marina appealed and fell into the hands of another prosecutor who decided to pursue this matter.” It was also confirmed to be him in the video that circulated on social media showing a man on a jet ski close to the animal.

In the publication of this 4th (Feb 28), the minister stated that the Ministry of the Environment, the ICMBio (Chico Mendes Institute for Biodiversity Conservation) and the Ibama (Brazilian Institute of the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources), with the support of partner institutions, “constantly take action to comply with legislation and protect the lives of these animals and our biodiversity.”

According to Marina, humpback whales migrate annually to the Brazilian coast for the breeding season. “Ensuring that this natural process occurs is essential for the perpetuation of the species, which was once on the list of animals threatened with extinction”he said.