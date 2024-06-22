Matias Romero, Oaxaca.- As the future “supreme commander” of the Armed Forces, Claudia Sheinbaum was recognized by the Secretary of the Navy, Rafael Ojeda Durán, and the director of the Interoceanic Corridor, Admiral Raymundo Morales.

The recognition was made during a rally by Andrés Manuel López Obrador, still president until September 30, in this city of Oaxaca, on his second tour accompanied by his successor.

“Doctor Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, elected president of Mexico and future supreme commander of the Armed Forces,” Morales said when greeting the presidium.

“Doctor Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, elected president of the United Mexican States and also, as my colleague said, next supreme commander of the Armed Forces,” Ojeda added about the first woman in history to occupy the Presidency of Mexico, a position that legally puts her in charge of the Armed Forces.

López Obrador also celebrated the event, even echoing what he warned during the campaign – in which he received several calls for attention from the INE not to interfere – that if the opposition won they would cancel the distribution of money for social programs.

“If that had not happened (their candidate had won), if not, or rather, if this victory had not been achieved, I would have concern,” he said.

“If it had not been successful, perhaps they were going to reverse it, they were going to try to eliminate the Welfare programs, but fortunately, the wise people knew how to decide why the transformation continues.”

The president and his successor arrived in Matías Romero on a special trip of the Interoceanic Train, a project still unfinished in its renovation, without the two promised tracks and without the announced industrial corridor. They took the train in Jáltipan, south of Veracruz, at 3:00 p.m. and arrived three hours later.

Sheinbaum pledged to finish the president’s unfinished projects.

“Today I come here to commit to you, to tell you that not only are we going to preserve the president’s legacy, but we are going to return here to inaugurate these great works and the best legacy that there can be is to continue and advance with the Fourth Transformation of the public life of Mexico,” he said.

In the end, the two continued on their way to Salina Cruz, the other point of the Interoceanic Highway that leaves Coatzacoalcos.