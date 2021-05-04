The Almuñécar Tourist Board has launched a campaign to promote the Marina del Esta using the slogan, “Vamos a Vernos Más.”

The campaign consists of using billboards with a large photgraph of the marina, as well as using social media.

But it’s not only about the Marina but also all the related businesses connected with the port, such as diving schools, restaurants, shops, accommodation, real-estate agents and leisure in general.

According to the Councilor for Tourism, Daniel Barbero, “Marina del Este is the only marina on the Costa de Granada, situated as it is in an area of ​​natural beauty, which makes it even more attractive for the sailing & watersports sector.”

The Marina de Este has 227 berths for craft with a maximum length of 30 meters, as well as a dry-dock installation for repairs etc.

(News: Herradura, Costa Tropical, Granada, Andalucia)