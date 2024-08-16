Mexico City.– The Navy paid more than 40 million pesos for medicines and health supplies that were not received between January and May 2024.

Sources from the Secretariat of Public Function (SFP) informed Reforma that “investigations were carried out at Semar by the Inspection and General Comptroller’s Office in the Naval Chief Officer’s Office because the Deputy General Director of Administration reported inconsistencies in the payment of bills to be settled to suppliers, without having documents that support receipt of effects, during the months of January and May 2024, being responsible for this Captain Germán Díaz Olivier, Director of Budget Control, who having not received material or services managed payments for an amount of: $40,546,000.50”.

This would not be the first time that payments are simulated or business is done with shell companies at the Semar, as the Tax Administration Service announced in 2021.

At that time, payments were detected to 43 shell companies, to which more than 215 million pesos were given.

According to the SAT, these companies issued invoices for simulated transactions. The investigation found 3,242 receipts to justify goods and services.

Navy sources say that no sanctions were ever applied in this regard, despite the fact that the current Secretary of the Navy, Admiral José Rafael Ojeda Durán, served as Inspector and Comptroller General.

Neither the Civil Service nor the Navy did anything about it, the matter was simply shelved, official sources warned.

Two of the people who escaped possible sanctions and were not held accountable are the former Chief Officer, Admiral José Luis Vergara Ibarra, and the current Chief of Staff of the Navy, Alfredo Hernández Suárez, who was the Head of the Naval Intelligence Unit from which the money was requested, and who are now mentioned as the main candidates to succeed the Admiral Secretary of the Navy.

The complaint for these more than 40 million pesos has already been sent to the Secretariat of Public Administration, so that it is the agency that investigates and issues sanctions.

“We hope that this new case will not be forgotten. There can be no impunity, especially when it involves medicines and medical supplies for personnel and their families,” warned Semar commanders.