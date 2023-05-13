Luis Grañena

On March 14, 2022, at 9:30 p.m., the Russian journalist Marina Ovsyannikova (Odesa, 1978) broke into the most watched newscast in the country with a poster against the war in Ukraine. The scene lasted barely six seconds, but it was enough to turn her life upside down. A few minutes later, the deputy news director asked him concerned: “Was that you?” Her professional career at the state-owned Pervy Kanal (Channel 1) ended at that very moment. She did not regret it. After 20 years working in what she now calls a “propaganda machine,” she became a symbol of resistance against the official narrative of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Ovsyannikova’s gesture went around the world less than a month after the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and earned her a wave of support. In a speech, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked the “girl who entered the Channel 1 studio.” And French President Emmanuel Macron was quick to offer him protection from her. The journalist, born to a Russian mother and a Ukrainian father, initially rejected the offer. But last February she made a surprise appearance in Paris, where she is now awaiting asylum after fleeing Russia in the middle of the night with her daughter. On her journey, she changed cars seven times and ended up crossing the border on foot.

Following the protest, her mother, a fervent supporter of Putin and who raised her alone after her father’s death, branded her a traitor. And her 18-year-old son refused to speak to her. “I sacrificed everything to tell the truth,” Ovsyannikova assured this newspaper in English. Her 12-year-old daughter lives with her in Paris.

The journalist joined Pervy Kanal in 2003, when she was barely 25 years old. She had just arrived in Moscow and was ready to start from scratch, like many young reporters from the provinces. At that time, “the Russian information space was still relatively free and open,” says Lukas Aubin, an expert on Russia at the French Institute for International and Strategic Relations. Ovsyannikova had gained experience at Krasnodar regional television in southern Russia while she was completing her journalism studies at Kuban State University. Little by little, she worked her way up to serving as deputy editor-in-chief of the news and getting her own show.

It was the “golden age” of Russian journalism, he recalls in his book Between Good and Evil. How I Finally Opposed to Kremlin Propaganda (Between good and evil. How I finally opposed the Kremlin’s propaganda), which has not been translated into Spanish at the moment. The situation, however, began to change gradually. In the interviews she has given, the journalist often refers to the 2008 war in Georgia as a turning point in the control exercised by the Kremlin over the media. At that moment, Ovsyannikova decided to put aside what she later decided to denounce.

In Moscow, she enjoyed comfortable working hours, which allowed her to travel to other countries, be with her family and her two golden retrievers, and continue swimming, as she has done since she was a child. It was also at Pervy Kanal where she met her now ex-husband, currently employed by state television. Russian Today and with whom he had a son and a daughter. Her life was that of a middle-class woman.

Until the war in the Ukraine came to shake everything. As editor of the international section, she saw what the international media reported on the conflict in Ukraine and what she later decided to broadcast on her own network. “It was a parallel reality,” she declared. She could no longer ignore the images of burning buildings and the thousands of fleeing refugees. Her current literary agent, Christine Proske, describes her as someone with a great “sense of justice.”

The war in Ukraine reminded her of her childhood in Grozny, the Chechen capital, from where she fled just before the war in 1994. Ovsyannikova refers to that period as a difficult time. In the late eighties, she witnessed how daily life in the city was changing. Armed militias gradually appeared in the streets. And on the gates of her school, someone had posted a message urging the Russians to return to Moscow.

On a crowded train, he arrived with his mother, a chemical engineer, in the Krasnodar region. Years later, while she was already working on regional television, she would return to see the building where she had lived. It was in ruins and her neighbors survived in the rubble, she recounts in her book.

Partly for this reason, when the conflict broke out in Ukraine, he decided to act, without much thought. “He is someone who makes decisions quickly, he is the opposite of someone who procrastinates,” says Christophe Deloire, secretary general of Reporters Without Borders, the organization that helped him leave Russia. In the preface to the French edition of the book he writes: “Ovsyannikova embodies the possibility of getting rid of a propaganda apparatus, of deserting it and resisting it.”

When breaking into the news live, the editor shouted “stop the war.” She will tell later in her autobiography that she did not even recognize his own voice. And that when he came out he had shaky legs. The poster, which he had prepared the day before in his kitchen, had one sentence in English and three in Russian. “Not to the war. Stop the war. Don’t believe the hype. They are being lied to,” she would say. To enter the building, she hid the banner in the sleeve of her white coat.

The journalist, Marina Ovsyannikova, bursts into an official channel with a poster Video: EPV

