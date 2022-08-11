Ukrainian war, Marina Ovsyannikova was fined almost 800 euros for “discrediting the armed forces”

Marina Ovsyannikova back in the eye of the media storm: the journalist who protested against the war in Ukraine showing a sign during the news on the first channel, she was arrested in Moscow for “discrediting” the Russian army. This was announced by his lawyer, Dmitri Zakhavatov.

“We are now in front of the investigators. An investigation has been opened“against Ovsyannikova for” spreading false information “about the army, the lawyer explained, stating that the woman” was arrested “.

As his lawyer reported, the journalist faces up to 10 years in prison. Although Ovsyannikova’s pacifist raid on the First Canal was her most striking gesture, another protest launched later was triggered by the criminal investigation against her: the picket made in Moscow, on the Sofiyskaya riverside opposite. in the Kremlin where he held a sign that read: “Putin is a murderer, his soldiers are fascists”.

“The picket in Moscow served as a reason to initiate criminal proceedings”, Zakhvatov explained. At the end of July, a Moscow court imposed a fine of 50,000 rubles (almost 800 euros) on Ovsyannikova, again for “discrediting the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation”.

In the months following her televised protest, Ovsyannikova spent time abroad, working for Germany’s Die Welt for three months. In early July, she announced that she would be returning to Russia to resolve a custody dispute over her two children. Since her return, Ovsyannikova has publicly supported opposition politician Ilya Yashin in court and posted anti-government posts online.

She was briefly detained by police near her home in mid-July. “I have no intention of stopping, I am not afraid despite the constant intimidation by the authorities”, the journalist had recently declared.

