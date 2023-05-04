In the Sweet wait! Marina Mora surprised to announce her first pregnancy. At 43 years old, she will become a mother for the first time as a result of her marriage to Alejandro Valenzuela, whom she married in February 2022. The former beauty queen gave this good news in an interview with Cosas magazine, from the which will be the cover The businesswoman also told more details about this new stage of her life that she is living with great enthusiasm.

YOU CAN SEE: Marina Mora in favor of the application of Luciana Fuster to Miss Peru 2023: “She is ready”

Marina Mora announces her pregnancy

Former model Marina Mora revealed that being a mother was always one of her dreams and expressed her happiness at going through this special moment with her husband.

“Being a mother has always been one of my goals, because it is to have a being to whom you are going to give love, time and care. For 19 years, my children went to school and my companies, I always put off being a mother until I found the right person,” she said.

Marina Mora will become a mother. Photo: Instagram/Marina Mora

YOU CAN SEE: Marina Mora on Alessia Rovegno in the Miss Universe 2022 preliminary: “I saw her nervous”

Marina Mora underwent in vitro fertilization

According to what was said, the businesswoman explained that she managed to get pregnant with the help of in vitro fertilization. As you remember, Marina Mora froze her eggs in 2019.

“Doctor Luis Noriega was with me, accompanying me from day one of my pregnancy, which It is by in vitro fertilization.We had to stimulate ovules to see what hit, what didn’t hit. Really, it has been a job of months, ”she commented.

The wedding of Marina Mora and Alejandro Valenzuela

Marina Mora and Alejandro Valenzuelathey were married on February 26 in a private ceremony in Pachacamac. For the party after the religious ceremony, Marina Mora and Alejandro Valenzuela entered the dance floor in their first official dance as spouses. After that, an acrobatic sailor show was prepared. A tribute to the roots of Miss Peru World 2001, who is a native of La Libertad.

As background music the tondero sounds“Jose Antonio”one of the emblematic songs of Creole singer-songwriter Chabuca Granda.

Marina Mora is moved when talking about her pregnancy

Marina Mora She was a guest on the program “Send whoever is in charge” this Wednesday, May 3, and talked about her recently announced first pregnancy at 43 years of age. As she explained how it feels to be about to be a new mother, she couldn’t help but get emotional.

“It gave me a lot of happiness (knowing that she is pregnant) emotion, grateful to God, because we had looked for him a lot. My family was a great support in everything,” said Marina Mora.

Marina Mora presented her husband and father of her baby

The former beauty queen Marina Mora She spoke with Pía Copello about how she met her current husband and now the future father of her first baby. According to her, she had her first contact with Alejandro Valenzuela at a work breakfast.

#Marina #Mora #mother #time #years #age