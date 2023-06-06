During the first week of May, the businesswoman and former model Marina Mora publicly announced that she is in the sweet wait for her 43 years, with almost five months of pregnancy thanks to the in vitro fertilization method. The former beauty queen confessed that she kept her eggs before meeting her husband, the Chilean businessman Alexander Valenzuela, with whom he has been married for a year and four months. In a recent interview conducted by the communicator Miracles Leivaindicated that, after failed attempts to get pregnant, she asked God for help to conceive her baby.

The new mother mentioned that she turned to divine help in the midst of her sadness after years of trying and promised “be better and better” if they accomplished the miracle of having biological offspring with her husband. Despite the rigorous care that she is taking and those that her family dedicates to her, the businesswoman also does not neglect the labor aspect, since among her tasks is also being the director of some beauty pageants, such as theMiss Teen Model.

Marina Mora: “I spoke to God”

the rememberedMiss Peru World 2001 She stated that she dreams of having two or three children and is very excited about the arrival of her offspring. Although she has not yet wanted to reveal her gender, she stated that she will announce the news soon through her social networks. The former model born in Freedom recounted how the process has been to fulfill the dream of motherhood.

“I spoke to God and told him what I had told him before getting married, to find the love of my life who promised him to be a better and better (person) … The first day was that the embryo progressed, that was the most complicated because the People who have had in vitro fertilization treatment, we know that the eggs have to be removed, they have to be fertilized and then they have to progress, they have to go through tests to know that they are okay and then they can implant it,” he initially stated.

“Well, it progressed, party at the house; then, date for the transfer and to prepare ourselves physically, purify ourselves, to eat healthier than what we used to eat. The day they implanted was a super emotional moment for my partner and me. He was by my side side all the time. The first month passed, come on, well, the two months passed, we are doing well. When the third month arrived, being told that everything was fine was already wow, because really the first three months are the most complicated. Once the 21 days of examinations of the baby passed to know that he was fine, they were already relieved. I never had doubtful situations, I was always positive, but having the baby in here, I am a little more fearful,” she explained excitedly.

How did Marina Mora meet her husband?

Alejandro Valenzuela is the name of Marina Mora’s husband and he is a Chilean businessman who lives in our country. The former model told publicly that they met four years ago, through a mutual friend, and that they have lived together for three years.

“I believe in the institution of the family and the sacrament of marriage, and Alejandro knows that it is something that I have always wanted. He is divorced. His greatest expectation was not to marry again, but he knows that I follow all the sacraments, ”he told Cosas magazine.

Likewise, during a visit to the program “Send whoever is in charge”, the host María Pía Copello recounted little-known details of this first meeting.

“I have been told that you are a strategist (Alexander Valenzuela). Because he caused a business meeting for Marina to go. He finished, and you know what he said to his partner? ‘I just met my wife,’” he revealed.

