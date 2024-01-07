Marina Mora He surprised his followers by recounting the terrible experience he went through when he was walking with his daughter in a park. In this regard, the former beauty queen pointed out that she felt “judged and criticized” for her physical appearance. Through a video, the former Miss Peru showed her discomfort and annoyance over what happened and made a special request so that an event like this does not happen again. In this note, we tell you what happened to the former model.

YOU CAN SEE: Marina Mora already has her first-born in her arms

What happened to Marina Mora?

Marina Mora He said, via Instagram, that he experienced an unpleasant event while walking his daughter in a park and that he had to quickly leave that place.

“The people passing by kept looking at me and the truth is that it was ugly. “It was an uncomfortable and annoying situation… Those looks were all directed at my tummy… It seems unempathetic and quite bad… I felt judged and criticized,” he said at the beginning.

After that, the businesswoman made a special request for those who saw the video.“I think we should not behave like this and be more humane with the different situations that people experience. I invite you not to criticize anyone for their physical appearance. “I hope my experience helps you.” ended.

YOU CAN SEE: Will Marina Mora leave pageant management after the birth of her baby?: this is what the businesswoman said

What did Marina Mora say about her pregnancy at 43 years old?

Marina Mora She was encouraged to tell what the process of becoming a mother at 43 has been like. The former beauty queen revealed that she “talked to God” to grant her wish to have a child with her husband.

“I talked to God and told him what I had told him before I got married, before I found the love of my life, that I promised to be a better and better person.”held.

#Marina #Mora #reveals #felt #judged #physique #baby #walk #ugly