Marina Mora She is a businesswoman and figure recognized for having an important weight due to her correct opinions on beauty pageants. This time, the remembered model did not hesitate to speak about the latest edition of Miss Peru 2023. She had a fairly broad point of view, she denoted the good and the bad of the commented contest in which she won Camila Escribens. In the following note, know all the details.

The former beauty queen specified that she did not feel the glamor in Miss Peru 2023. In addition, she emphasized the dance performed by the candidates. Likewise, the influencer also felt the lack of time in the program, a point of view that agrees with what was said by various users on digital platforms.

“I can’t tell you that I felt it glamorous, leisurely, with content, that is, the girls really didn’t know how to dance, most of them didn’t walk, there it was like they lacked preparation and they lacked time also in terms of the content of the program” Mora assured for Infobae.

What did Marina Mora say about the costumes of the candidates?

On the other hand, Marine He also highlighted the good of the contest that chose our highest representative in Miss Universe. The businesswoman said that she liked the swimsuit, makeup and hairstyle of the candidates.

“I liked the swimwear wardrobe with the red capes, the evening gowns, there were some that I liked and others that I didn’t so much, but in general, most of them were good. I liked the girls’ hairstyle and makeup,” she mentioned.

Why did Marina Mora want Luciana Fuster in Miss Peru 2023?

Marina Mora filled Luciana Fuster with praise and assured that she would be one of the favorites to win Miss Peru 2023. However, the model withdrew a few weeks after the coronation because she was going to participate in another beauty contest. However, the former beauty queen highlighted some of her qualities.

“She is a very prepared girl, she has worked since she was very young. We believe that she has very good oratory, stage performance and a good catwalk, ”she expressed.