At its best! This Wednesday, May 3, Marina Mora appeared in “Send Whoever Commands” to announce that she will become a mother for the first time. The 43-year-old former beauty queen was very excited to announce this good news, since one of her dreams was to have a baby one day. However, the businesswoman also indicated that achieving this was quite difficult and they achieved it thanks to technology, since she underwent in vitro fertilization treatment.

“It gave me a lot of happiness (knowing that she is pregnant) emotion, grateful to God, because we had looked for him a lot. My family was a great support in everything,” said Marina Mora.