Marina Mamede was found dead at home in circumstances that are still unclear: she was 34 years old and leaves behind 3 small children

The world of social media and politics is mourning the sudden passing of Marina Mamadea renowned political expert and prominent personality on the web. The thirty-four-year-old was found dead last Friday in her home in southeastern Brazil. The tragic news was confirmed by local authorities, who sent the victim’s body to the Legal Medical Center for examination.

Political activist Marina Mamede dies in circumstances yet to be clarified: she was 34 years old

The police, who arrived on the scene after the call from familysaid all investigations into the case are ongoing. Further details will be released in the coming days. Authorities confirmed that the coroner was on site to carry out the necessary investigation.

Marina Mamade, with over 41,000 followers on Instagramwas known for her active online presence. Shortly before her death, she shared a photo of herself holding a cup, accompanied by an enigmatic reflection:

“When he left, his hands were in his pockets, his head held high. I didn’t look back, because looking back was a way of staying in a piece to break incomplete, remaining in the middle behind. Yes, he didn’t look and he didn’t do it.”

These words leave room for many interpretations, but they are emblematic of his intense and thoughtful communication style.

Last Wednesday, Marina posted a photo with her three children, accompanied by the caption: “All love is sacred. You are a part of me, forever.” The post, now filled with new meaning in light of her passing, reflected her deep love for her family.

Marina Mamade had become an influential figure during the 2022 presidential election, thanks to her strong political views expressed on social media. Initially a supporter of the former president Jair Bolsonarohad changed his position in favor of Luiz Inacio Lula de Silva. The publication of a controversial video in which Bolsonaro appeared with the Freemasons had influenced his decision. His distancing from Bolsonaro and support for Lulaconsidered by her to be a “true Christian”, had attracted a large audience and made his videos go viral.

The passing of Marina Mamade leaves a deep void not only in her family, but also in the online and political community. She leaves behind a husband and three children, as well as thousands of followers who followed her analyses and comments with interest. Her words and thoughts will live on through her posts and the memories of those who knew and appreciated her.