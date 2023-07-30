The arrest of the brother-in-law of Marina Luzi, the young mother killed in Fossombrone, has been validated: what emerged after the interrogation

Validated the arrest of Andrea Marchionni, the man who put an end to the life of his brother’s sister-in-law and partner, Marina Luzi. The woman was only 40 years old and was the mother of a 2-year-old girl. The crime took place in the municipality of Fossombrone, in the province of Pesaro and Urbino.

They lived in the same building, but in two different apartments. That day Andrea Marchionni went to his sister-in-law’s house and got them shot in the head. Then, with the weapon in his hand, he presented himself before the Carabinieri and has confessed everything.

During the interrogation for the validation of the detention, which lasted about 3 hours, however, the motive for the crime did not emerge. The authorities are maintaining the utmost confidentiality, but according to the local press, the man was delusional all the time. Indiscretions tell that the brother-in-law would have talked about nightmares, ghosts and persecutions by 5G. The same words previously also said by Marina Luzi’s sister, while reporting her sister’s stories. The latter was intimidated by the strange behavior of manso much so that she was afraid that one day he might harm her or her baby.

At the end of the interrogation, it was validated the detention and the defendant returned to Villa Fastiggi prison. The investigations are still ongoing, the investigators have seized the man’s cell phone and computer, with the hope of finding useful elements to discover the motive for the crime.

City mourning for the disappearance of Marina Luzi

Last July 28, during the day of Marina Luzi’s funeral, it was declared city ​​mourning. The entire community is shocked by what happened and is close to the pain of the victim’s family, especially the partner and their 2-year-old daughter, who will not be able to never hug his mom again.

During the homily, the parish priest said beautiful words to remember Marina Luzi and also spoke of the suffering of two other mothers. That of the victim and that of his partner and the killer himself.