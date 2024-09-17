Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/17/2024 – 18:57

The Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Marina Silva, stated that proposals for the creation of a National Climate Security Council and a Plan for the Prevention of Extreme Climate Effects are under evaluation.

The statements were made this Tuesday, the 17th, during a meeting with President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and authorities at the Planalto Palace.

“Just a little while ago, we were talking, and you had an idea that, in the same way that you created the National Food Security Council, you would like us to study the possibility, as a matter of urgency, of holding this meeting with the Powers, the National Climate Security Council,” he declared.

Marina continued: “I think this is a great insight that you had, because we have a pact with the Powers, we will be able to bring together the Superior Court of Justice, the Chamber of Deputies, Congress, society, the business sector, and be able to present recommendations so that more than mitigating, more than adapting and preparing ourselves, we can transform our Country”.

Regarding the prevention plan, Marina said that the text is under analysis at the Ministry of the Civil House.