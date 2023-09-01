Among the stars of the women’s national volleyball team involved in the European Championships there is Marina Ljubljanathe centre-back who has been wearing the blue shirt since she was a little girl and who with the youth team has already won the world championship twice with the under 18s, in 2015 and 2017, plus silver medals in 2017 at the European Championships and in 2019 at the Under 20 World Championships. Now she is ready to win other medals also with the senior national team, after last year’s Volleyball Nations League and the bronze medal at the 2022 World Cup and after with her club, lImoco Conegliano, was the protagonist of a triumphant season by winning the championship, the Italian Cup, the Italian Super Cup and the Club World Cup. Let’s find out more about her life from born sportswoman.