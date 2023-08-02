A man who has had a liver transplant writes to his donor’s family 10 years after the surgery. “Hi Marina, you don’t know me, let me introduce myself: I’m Luigi and 10 years ago your husband saved my life”. On July 27, Marina Fontana, a woman from Palermo, receives an email that begins with these words. For her that is a particular date: exactly ten years ago – on July 10, 2013 – she lost her husband, Roberto Cona, in a car accident on the highway. The couple were traveling to Sicily for the holidays when their car was hit by a lorry. She was seriously injured. For him, however, there was nothing to do.

The pain continues: “Since December 2013 I’ve been on the computer to track down those who had donated their organs since I was doing photopheresis in Cinisello, I learned that my organ came from Careggi – says Luigi – I was called from the hospital at 20.30 telling me that I had to be in the hospital by 23.30 for preparation”. Marina then starts a search, she contacts the sender of the email. You are one of the patients to have received one of the organs transplanted to her husband Roberto after the fatal accident.

Without that transplant, Luigi would have died a few days later. “My daughter helped me write to you because I couldn’t write due to the emotion I felt – he continues – Thanks to his generosity I came back to life. Thanks to you and all of Roberto’s family with a big big big hug “.

The next day Luigi’s daughter also wrote to Marina: “Your husband will always be the angel of our family. Thanks to his gesture, my 2 brothers and I still have a father! A few days before dad’s transplant we were now sure that if a miracle hadn’t happened dad would have died, in addition to his now very serious physical conditions, his condition had also affected his brain and he hadn’t recognized us for a while now… thanks to his husband , thanks to her who allowed it, we still have a father”.

Marina Fontana, that day of pain, had decided to donate her husband’s organs. The liver, the lungs, the kidneys. A gesture that saved at least six people. «I suffered a lot, today I am serene, but I had to go through a path of pain elaboration and recovery from the aftermath of the accident that was not easy: you never become a rock. But with the love of those who really love you, my wonderful family, and with faith, you can try and even succeed slowly. “Today I hope that it was like this for the other transplant recipients too, and that they too are well and happy,” Marina Fontana told Adnkronos.

Whoever killed Roberto Cona, that 27 July ten years ago, while driving his lorry has never served a day in prison, despite the 3-year prison sentence. “We were in a queue on the motorway, with my husband we were traveling from Milan to Sicily, stopped due to a queue of cars caused by work in progress, at kilometer 260 in Tuscany

near Florence, between Rioveggio and Barberino”, recalls Marina, who continues: “A lorry with a Turkish driver hit us violently, hitting our Lancia Thesis with the destructive power of a bomb. And 12 hours later at the Careggi hospital in Florence, where at 1.15 pm on 27 July 2013 both Roberto and I arrived, in very serious conditions, my husband died. They call it brain death. We donated his organs.”

The wound for that day has not completely healed: “A few seconds of irresponsible madness were enough, of an immoral driver, who drove his lorry without any respect for the rules of the road. Without any attention to people’s lives to change the life of a newly formed family. Roberto and I had only one year and three months of marriage and we wanted a child. This child was never born.” That truck driver “changed my destiny and that of my family forever, without ever paying or apologizing for what he did”, Marina Fontana has reiterated in recent years.

In recent years Marina also had to fight against bureaucracy. “I remember that a few months after the accident, when I was still unable to walk on my own, someone presented me with the cost of the deposit that had taken the wrecked car into custody, with a note stating: “Roadside assistance, difficult recovery, demolition costs, transport to demolition, parking from 27/07/2013 to 15/01/2014″.