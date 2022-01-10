Russian singer Marina Khlebnikova on the air of the program “Live broadcast. Andrey Malakhov “for the first time revealed the details of the fire in her apartment. Her words leads Starhit.

The performer called the short circuit a possible cause of the incident. She noted that that day she felt very tired, since she had just returned from a difficult tour. Returning home, she went to the store and the pharmacy, and then passed out.

Khlebnikova explained that she usually falls asleep with the computer turned on. “I put on the exercises. Then she put on some kind of movie. I charged something else additionally. There might be a short circuit. All my relatives are fine, but I suffered, ”the singer said.

On November 19 it became known that Marina Khlebnikova fell into a coma. It was reported that the artist after the fire is in serious condition in the intensive care unit of the Sklifosovsky Research Institute of Emergency Medicine. The celebrity was badly damaged during a fire in her two-level apartment on Ratnaya Street in Moscow, she received numerous burns to her body.