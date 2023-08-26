Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/25/2023 – 20:54

The statements by the Minister of the Environment, Marina Silva, that “there is no conciliation for a technical issue” irritated the leadership of the Attorney General’s Office (AGU). Marina made the comment after an opinion issued on Tuesday, 22, by the AGU, which opened the way for Petrobras to explore oil at the mouth of the Amazon River. The matter became a noisy dispute within the Lula government.

“We cannot practice legal denialism to fulfill political purposes”, said the chief minister of the Attorney General’s Office, Jorge Messias, quoted to assume a seat on the Federal Supreme Court (STF).

In the next few days, the AGU Conciliation Chamber will forward a letter to the ministries of the Environment, Mines and Energy, Ibama, Petrobras and other departments involved in the tussle. The idea, which has the support of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, is to offer this “expertise” to mediate an agreement.

Marina and the president of Ibama, Rodrigo Agostinho, have already warned, however, that they do not accept such mediation. “There is no conciliation, there is no agreement on environmental licensing. It’s not ‘Casas Bahia’”, ironized Agostinho.

The AGU opinion on the licensing process for drilling in block 59 – located on the so-called Equatorial Margin, 175 kilometers from the mouth of the Amazon – recommends conciliation between the parties. The conclusion contradicted the Environment, but AGU is now waiting for a formal response on its offer.

Messias stated that it is necessary to recover politics as a “noble space” for conflict resolution. When referring to the dispute that opposes the Environment and Mines and Energy, the minister pointed out that he was talking about a case that he has been processing in the public administration for at least 11 years.

“It is an example of legal uncertainty, since it was a closed agreement, actions that are processed on the Stock Exchange. And we have an instrument from the State itself for the solution of controversies”, said Messias, when evaluating that it is possible to conciliate development and sustainability. “No one in the government has a monopoly on the truth or on technical issues.”

In practice, the imbroglio turned into a tug of war within the government. Lula will have the final say. Earlier this month, when answering a question about the impasse, the president stated that he wants to “keep dreaming” of oil exploration at the mouth of the Amazon.

Minister of Mines and Energy says there can be no ‘taboos’

AGU’s entry into the case occurred at the request of the Minister of Mines and Energy, Alexandre Silveira, as anticipated by the Estadão. “There can be no taboos”, insisted Silveira. “There is no dichotomy between the environment and economic development.”

On May 17, Ibama denied Petrobras’ request for offshore drilling activity in the basin at the mouth of the Amazon River, on the grounds that the company was unable to prove the protection of biological diversity and the safety of indigenous communities in the region. Petrobras requested that the analysis be reconsidered, but Ibama has yet to respond.

On Tuesday, the 22nd, the AGU highlighted that carrying out an Environmental Assessment of the Sedimentary Area (AAAS) cannot inhibit licensing for the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in the country. Petrobras’ request was precisely the need to carry out studies of a strategic nature (AAAS) in the Foz do Amazonas basin, among other requirements.

Will Marina leave the Lula government?

That’s why Marina’s statements, after the opinion, caused strangeness and discomfort in the Attorney General’s Office. of the term of reference, but it is not a condition for granting the license or not”, observed Marina.

Backstage, AGU members told the Estadão that Marina belittled the work of the Attorney General’s Office, without realizing that that opinion represented an attempt to “throw a buoy” so that the Environment would make new demands for correction of course to Petrobras.

O Estadão found out that Marina does not intend to leave Lula’s team, even if she suffers a new setback, as everything indicates. Three months ago, the Environment was dehydrated and lost attributions after a vote in Congress that had the weight of Centrão. Sought, the minister did not manifest.

Environmentalist organizations now want to launch a campaign against prospecting for oil at the mouth of the Amazon. Last Sunday, the 20th, a referendum in Ecuador also went in that direction and decided that the government should suspend oil exploration in a part of the Amazon, on the border with Peru.