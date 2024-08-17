Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/17/2024 – 19:30

On the second day of the permitted electoral campaign, economist Marina Helena (Novo) officially launched her candidacy for Mayor of São Paulo. The event was attended by former prosecutor and impeached congressman Deltan Dallagnol, ambassador for the party, federal deputy Adriana Ventura (SP) and state deputy Leonardo Siqueira.

Marina Helena took to the stage accompanied by her children Luna, eight years old, and Theo, just five months old. In her speech, she praised the party and the city. “São Paulo is full of people who make the improbable possible; and that is the São Paulo that I want to bring to everyone,” she said, adding that she will “challenge the improbable and build history,” according to information released by the party.

Former Secretary of Privatization in the Jair Bolsonaro (PL) administration, Marina Helena worked in the financial market, with positions at Bradesco, Itaú and Bozano Investimentos. In addition, she was chief economist and partner at several analysis firms.

In the latest Datafolha poll for the São Paulo City Hall, released on the 8th, Marina Helena appeared with 4%, technically tied with Tabata Amaral (PSB), who appears with 7 points. Ahead of her are also: Ricardo Nunes (23%), Guilherme Boulos (22%), José Luiz Datena (14%) and Pablo Marçal (14%). The survey was conducted with 1,092 people in São Paulo on the 6th and 14th of August. The margin of error is 3 pp, either way. The survey was registered with the Electoral Court under protocol SP-03279/2024.