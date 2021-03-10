More than thirty films (one Caesar for Lady Chatterley, by Pascale Ferran), great roles in the theater ( Phaedrus directed by Chéreau)… Marina Hands, who has returned to the Comédie-Française, is the godmother of the 23rd edition of the Printemps des poètes. It will take place from March 13 to 29 throughout France under a restricted regime, but all the same in the Maisons de la poésie, libraries, media libraries, hospitals, nursing homes, prisons, schools, bookstores and also online. Meet.

You are an actress. Poetry must be consubstantial with you, in short.

Marina hands What interests me are the texts to be interpreted. I cannot undo poetry from its orality. From the start, from childhood, it appeared to me that this is an alternative to speaking. I can say the same about the song.

Do you read it?

Marina hands I read them frequently through the theater. The theatrical poetic language has always accompanied me. Even more today; I went back to the Comédie-Française for a year. I plunged back into the classics, immersed in the great texts, after having shot a lot in the cinema. I needed to find the love that I have for the authors. A worked language is for me pure poetry. In everyday life, I am constantly drunk on words, crushed in front of what is only a painful hubbub. In front of a text which resonates with what I am going through, I have the impression that it straightens me up.

Reading poems, do you do it aloud?

Marina hands Always. As a child, I had difficulty reading. It is therefore through orality that I can understand. There is often a very great sensitivity in the choice of words, sounds, arrangements. Sometimes, working on language – it’s my job – I see how the most interesting authors pay great attention to what the sound, the rhythm, the musicality can provide. This puts in a state of oratory which takes the upper hand over the intellect. The best is to listen to others reading poetry. I love audiobooks. I like going to the theater, of course.

Which poets speak to you the most?

Marina hands I was fascinated by the Sonnets by Shakespeare. Bilingual, I can say them in French and English. It made me suspicious of translated poetry, even though there are great translators. I have trouble with Shakespeare in French. I have read Goethe a lot. At the Comédie-Française, an actress read a poem in German, a language I don’t know. She wanted to translate it. I told him ” no. And no surtitle ”. Let people listen to the poem, rather than trying to understand it! I was marked by what I learned in school, the Fables de La Fontaine, Baudelaire, Verlaine… Hugo! I take what is part of popular culture. A large shape can accompany a large bottom.

The time is not known to be enamored with poetry. How to tame it?

Marina hands School. I would have poems read. The question of poetry is not so much to read it as to learn to formulate it yourself. Access goes through there. I would write some. Children do this quite naturally. The verbal game, the rhyme, the fun one can have with a word or a sound. Have someone say it, have it written as much as possible to tell the story. Shaping an emotion.

The theme of this edition is desire. What does this mean to you?

Marina hands The lack ! The lack of hope, visibility, meaning. We must of course pursue our desire, but first know it. Desire is very intimate, very secret. This theme is beautiful and useful.

You were filmed by Priscilla Telmon and Mathieu “Moon” Saura reading Anna’s Tongue, by Bernard Noël (POL editions), in the Cour d’Honneur of the Palais des Papes. Will this short film be visible? Like two others, on the Printemps website …

Marina hands It’s a text about Anna Magnani, in which the Italian actress talks about her job, her desire to become someone else, through the words of others. Coming from nothing, becoming a diva, she says she was shaped by the beauty of what she expressed, these words that have transformed her anger and her passion.