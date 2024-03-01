Minister of the Environment said that “the situation is unacceptable” and that she expects a “rigorous police investigation”

The Minister of the Environment, Marina Silva, expressed solidarity with the federal deputy and pre-candidate for mayor of São Paulo Guilherme Boulos (Psol-SP), which would have received threats of death. “We await a rigorous police investigation to identify and hold the perpetrators of this attack on our democracy accountable in court.”wrote the minister on your account on X (formerly Twitter) this Friday (1st March 2024). The PF (Federal Police) must open an investigation to investigate the case. After the threats, the pre-candidate reported that he decided to abandon the Celta he used to use for an armored car. The information was confirmed by the deputy's advisor to the Power360.