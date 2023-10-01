Everything in Marina d’Or was always projected in a superlative way: the largest seawater spa in Europe, a great holiday city or a children’s paradise. Since, at the beginning of the eighties, the businessman Jesús Ger began to execute his dream with a three-star hotel in the extreme north of the municipality of Oropesa del Mar (Castellón), the projects have multiplied disproportionately until reaching the most of a thousand hotel beds and more than 15,000 apartments, as well as adventure parks, water parks, enchanted gardens and countless shops and restaurants (themed or not).

In 2010, faced with the long crisis that followed the bursting of the bubble, the group segregated its activities. In 2014, the real estate part presented suspension of payments with more than 500 million in debt. The tourist operation also failed to raise its head and in 2020 it was acquired by an American fund, Farallon, for around 200 million. It wasn’t enough either. Now the Murcians Grupo Fuertes, owner of ElPozo, and the Benidorm hotel chain Magic Costa Blanca have bought it for approximately half in an operation officially announced this week and about which they have not offered details. Both already share a 50% stake in Magic Natura, a resort located in the Terra Natura zoo in Benidorm. A businessman from the area who knows his efforts assures: “If there is someone capable of refloating that, it is Javier García Cuenca [el consejero delegado de Magic Costa Blanca], because he knows how to give it the family tourism personality that people are looking for.” The same source also highlights the financial support of the Fuertes group, which “has a lot of money to invest.” Even so, he admits that it is still a challenge.

The first measure of the new owners, who have not detailed their plans beyond confirming the purchase, has been to cancel all hotel reservations two months earlier than usual. The company, which has also not specified the reasons for the decision or the volume of people affected (although it is speculated precisely that the shortage of reserves is one of the reasons), has announced that it will return the money. However, it is not clear what will happen to other expenses that tourists would have incurred such as transportation, for which consumer associations believe they can seek compensation. ‘

“It is the typical megalomaniac project,” describes José García Montalvo, professor at Pompeu Fabra, researcher at the Valencian Institute of Economic Research (IVIE) and author, among others, of the book From the real estate chimera to the financial collapse. “It started at the peak of the real estate bubble, it followed the cyclical evolution of the sector and they made all the mistakes that can be made but in a brutal way,” he summarizes. Not only theory explains Marina d’Or’s errors in this way. One of the great and experienced hoteliers of the Valencian Community condenses the error in one sentence: “They wanted to create a destination in itself, when the objective was to sell apartments.” Not only this businessman, who prefers to remain anonymous — “we are from the same sector and I am going to criticize the model,” he justifies — demands that his name not appear if Jesús Ger is talked about. Even those who value his plans positively, claim to do it from the shadows: “No one gave a damn in that area and he took advantage of the opportunity, he knew how to do it and it worked for him for a while. He is an unrepeatable model,” says another businessman from the province of Castellón who knows well the evolution of the macroproject. “Of course I would also like our province to be full of low houses and golf courses, but that is not the tourism we have,” he argues.

Jesús Ger, who has always tried to avoid responding to the media, has been removed from the management of the macro complex for years. In his defense of a project for which taste has repeatedly been denied and the use of a pompous aesthetic has been blamed, he has always alleged that his intention was to “socialize luxury” and enable anyone to have access to an apartment. on the beach.

Until reaching its peak, Marina d’Or managed to get the Oropesa City Council to approve exemptions of 95% in building permits and 50% of the IBI in hotels as long as they were open 11 months a year and were in charge of maintenance. of gardens and streets. She also took councilors, politicians and local press around London, Paris or China, where she went to present her plans; and she managed to get Naomi Campbel to attend the inauguration of the thermal center. The price per square meter in the area reached 2,385 euros and a listing was even considered when banks and savings banks provided endless financing. It was the moment when Ger announced Marina d’Or, an even larger macro project to develop 18 million square meters with a theme park and three golf courses, six themed hotels with a total of 7,500 beds and 35,000 homes.

Interior of the five-star Marina D’Or spa hotel

He barely found any opposition, beyond some dissatisfied landowners, an environmental group and Carles Mulet, a councilor from Izquierda Unida (and later from Compromís, which placed him in the Senate by autonomous designation), from the neighboring town of Cabanes, also affected by the projects. “We did not like the urban model, nor the way of occupying the only virgin beach that remained, nor how those affected were treated because there were people who reached a good agreement with an interesting price but drowned those who did not want to sell at costs. of urbanization that, in some cases, they are still paying,” he says.

For the former socialist mayor of Oropesa María Jiménez, the arrival and development of Marina marked a before and after for a town that, in the nineties, barely had 2,500 inhabitants. “It brought something good. From being a small, touristy town but with almost no offering, we went on to have a large complex,” she explains. However, she also highlights how the group has tried, on countless occasions, to hide the Oropesa name in its promotions, a fact that is consistent with the idea of ​​wanting to become a destination in itself.

The holiday town Marina d´Or in 2012. Angel Sanchez

Plans broken by the crisis

When the 2008 crisis arrived, everything began to break down. “When the sale of apartments stopped, it was seen that the support of the project disappeared because all the services were, in reality, a cover to sell homes,” says García Montalvo. In view of how the market was going, the group decided to divide the activities into three companies and leave, on the one hand, the tourist exploitation (hotels, spas, and restaurant and leisure establishments), on the other the land still to be exploited and in a third the real estate part. And in 2014 the suspension of payments came.

“The model of building a city, in the middle of nowhere, based on an offer of services only works sometimes,” says Professor García Montalvo. “They tried Eurovegas and it didn’t work,” he concludes. Now the challenge is for the new owners, who have not indicated what investments they are contemplating, to revitalize not only the hotel offering but the entire complex. And thus prevent the cvacation city ended up becoming a ghost town.

