Mexicali, Baja California.- Through her social networks, Governor Marina del Pilar informed that the classes will be resumed as of this Tuesday in the state of Baja Californiawhich were suspended this Monday due to bad weather.

“After protecting the students today due to the weather conditions; Tomorrow, January 31, classes will resume at all public and private educational levels,” the president reported.

However, the weather forecast is still discouraging because the fifth winter storm of the season will generate heavy punctual rains in Baja California, according to information published by the National Meteorological System.

According to the SMN, sleet or snow is expected to fall in the mountainous area of ​​the state. Therefore, the president urged the population to take the necessary precautions.

“I invite you to take your precautions for a safe transfer and keep an eye on the Civil Protection recommendations,” Del Pilar concluded.