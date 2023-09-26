Director Katina Medina was confused and questioning many things about her decision not to be a mother. She turned to writing and turned these questions into a script. Her ideas found forks in her head and became an idea, a seed, that was born from another related concern. That of having teenagers forced to carry an unwanted pregnancy to term in states where abortion is not possible. From this combination of internal concerns and external problems, the director was able to transform her ideas to talk about motherhood as destiny, about the freedom of choosing to be a mother. In a creative process just before the covid-19 pandemic, this became Beathis most recent film, which has been selected and is in competition within the framework of the Morelia Film Festival.

The script, according to Medina, was written and thought for the actress Marina de Tavira, who plays Leonor, 45 years old, who has tried everything to get pregnant, but her body does not seem to respond. At an audition she meets Emilia (Camila Calónico), a 16-year-old teenager with an undeniable talent for dancing ballet, but her career would be cut short the day she finds out that she is pregnant. A deal to share pregnancy will show a portrait of two women with different desires and conceptions.

The film, in Medina’s words, is presented in a “timing tremendous”, due to the recent decriminalization of abortion at the federal level throughout the country. The story of both women is set in Puebla, a state in which, before the ruling, the interruption of pregnancy was not allowed. “I understood that there were other ways to give birth without having to give birth. My personal projects happen from my own exploration and I also have to say that I interviewed many women who lived in vitro, even women who were pregnant as teenagers, and this film is full of those stories of frustration and complex moments,” says the director.

The film takes a look at topics such as infertility, coldness in medical issues, the impossibility and corruption in adoption processes through two women at opposite poles of motherhood, but also the suffering that comes with the loneliness of both. , hungry for affection and who find themselves on a path of desire and complication.

“The characters and fiction in general that I have to work on are always about knowing worlds and opening worlds. Leonor was the discovery of something that I did not know, which was the impossibility of being a mother. One of the things I like most about this script is being able to discover where you can put that need for affection, that need for protection, which sometimes is where you least expect it. It opens up answers for us about what to do with that desire when it cannot be fulfilled. There are many places that need that from someone,” says De Tavira.

The challenge, according to Medina, was to write a story in which the characters did not lose their humanity, even considering certain actions that could be “a little questionable.” The biggest challenge, she continues, was not to judge them, like with Leonor, who crosses many limits because of her desire and what she is capable of doing to obtain it. A simplistic view would be to say that Tavira’s character “is obsessed,” as many women who seek motherhood are judged; or do the same with another who does not want to have a baby and that many could affirm that she “is what she has in life. “It’s destiny.”

“As an actress, the challenge was to find that place from which her actions, her relationships come and detonate. [de Leonor]. Understand what that means. For that we read books, we documented ourselves, we talked a lot about our experience as women. It is a film in which there are also many women and we talk about what motherhood means to each one. Motherhood is the desire to be a mother, it is deciding to have wanted to be a mother and finally deciding not to be one. It is the right to terminate pregnancy, to in vitro fertilization. There are many things and there is a lot to investigate there currently,” complements the Oscar-nominated actress for Rome in 2018.

Medina not only builds narrative and meaning layers in the script, but also appeals to visual metaphors through resources such as water, reflections, portraits of the characters, their peers and their desires that are reflected in the direction of photography. charge of Nur Rubio. “For me the reflections were like a doubling of the character or a division. I feel like they are both very emotionally divided between what they want, what they can’t have, and what’s happening inside them. Nur has an excellent eye for reflections. Location we were going to, location where she said here’s a shot. So we played with that a lot. And well, water has always been something that evokes the mother’s womb, something that evokes that connection with the mother, with flashbacks of Leonor and her own mother. “The water greatly symbolized that part that we thought was important to be there,” adds the director.

De Tavira, who had “excellent chemistry” with her co-star — whom Medina had already brought together for a pilot project that has not yet seen the light of day — has spent the last few years pursuing her career, as she admits, “quite carefully.” and with a “take it slow” attitude. She was not far from acting, on the contrary, she was carrying out one project at the same time in theater, television and film since her nomination for best supporting actress by the US Academy. Her work philosophy continues to be that of not become saturated

“I have many proposals and really now my career has been dedicated to saying ‘no’ and saying ‘yes’ to very few things, which are the ones that I truly fall in love with. I also have to say it and it has to do with our film [Latido], I have also dedicated myself a little to being a mother, because I have a teenage son and it requires a lot of attention. I have decided to be very dedicated to that and do few projects, but the few that I have done have been special and I have put all my heart into them. I don’t feel like doing thousands of things, that time in my life is over,” she says.

For his part, Medina has been combining his work in more personal projects along with the ties he has had directing some episodes for productions such as Emily in Paris, Selena: The seriesfor Netflix, or more recently on swagger, from Apple TV+, to name a few. “I feel very lucky just to be able to be a director. I love combining my work in film, theater and television. There are certain jobs that pay the rent, others that fill the soul. It seems important to me and I always need to have a personal project, because it is also where I talk about what matters to me, about the questions I want to ask myself or that I want to tell the audience,” concludes the director.

Before Morelia, Beat It will also be presented at the Mill Valley Film Festival, in San Rafael, California, and after the film event in Michoacán, it will go to Spain where it will have some screenings. The film was recently acquired by Prime Video for distribution on digital platforms and the commercial premiere in Mexico is planned for next year with no fixed date yet.

