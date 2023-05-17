In Tortona at the finish line, waiting for the Giro, there will also be Marina Coppi. She was twelve years old when her father Fausto closed his wings, as Orio Vergani wrote. For us Coppi is history and legend, for Marina he is the father she had to leave too soon. “I always feel like I don’t have enough memories, and maybe they aren’t even all mine. I put them together by listening rather than talking: every time I meet someone who knew him, I add a piece. And cycling is a sport that forget”.