Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Yas Marina Circuit organizes a wide variety of events for all family members of all ages throughout the holy month of Ramadan, including driving experiences and karting events, in addition to open driving days for both cars and motorcycles.

The home of the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Grand Prix for driving enthusiasts and enthusiastic events offers many activities and various options throughout the holy month, and those wishing to participate in the driving events in Yas can now test their driving skills on board one of the wonderful vehicles available within the fleet of high-performance vehicles On the Yas Marina circuit, including the Formula Yas 3000 vehicle, which provides the closest experience to the Formula 1 world that amateur drivers can test, or the Aston Martin GT4 that is distinguished by its high performance and its ability to pass sharp turns at maximum speed, or the Caterham Seven is capable thanks to its light weight And its powerful engine to compete with the most powerful sports cars. All family members can also go to the Yas Kart Zone supported by ADNOC, where enthusiasts of speed and excitement of all ages can participate in karting activities, while the Yas Ramadan Karting Championship gives adult competition and racing enthusiasts the opportunity to compete in two-hour races, while children can Young racers will participate in races against time for a chance to win one of the distinctive prizes that are presented to the drivers with the best performance.

To celebrate the advent of the holy month of Ramadan, the Yas Marina Circuit is offering discounts of 20% on reservation fees for Yas Driving Experience and Yas Kart Zone events throughout the holy month. Yas Marina Circuit provides during this month the Ramadan Driving Package, which allows its holders to participate in each of the driving days for the class assigned to it throughout the month of Ramadan, for example, holders of the Ramadan Driving Package for Driving Days can participate in all driving days for cars in the month of Ramadan, and this applies. Likewise, on motorbike driving days, and both cyclist evenings and drifting evenings, holders of the Ramadan Driving Package for Cyclist evenings can attend and follow the newly launched cyclist evenings. As for sports and health and fitness enthusiasts, they can participate in one of the regular events organized by the Yas Marina Circuit, through which the Yas Marina Circuit provides them with an ideal way to maintain activity levels and improve their physical fitness.

ADNOC Trains in Yas, provided by the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, is held on the evening of Sunday and Tuesday of every week from 7:00 to 11:00 pm, and visitors of all fitness levels have the opportunity to walk, run or cycle on the Formula Racing track – 1, While ADNOC Training events are held at Yas presented by the Abu Dhabi Sports Council on Monday evening from 7:00 to 10:00 pm, and exclusively for women, they are open to participation.