Marina Berlusconi: “Without distinction against Putin. Books and culture defend freedom”





After stating that the excellent results achieved by the Group in 2021 are difficult to celebrate “in such a gloomy time”, Marina Berlusconi looks ahead and focuses on the forecasts for 2022: “Our estimates were and at the moment remain positive”, despite “the increase in the costs of energy and raw materials, such as paper. We will be committed to these issues as always at the most, but I hope that the government will also want to play an active role “. There is, he says, a “generalized collapse of certainties which imposes difficult choices, complex turns, new ways of producing on companies”.

On the role of culture in this time of war, Marina Berlusconi argues that “a publisher has an extra responsibility because it produces culture and values. We are a bit like the immune system against authoritarian and illiberal forces”. And then, on the conflict in Ukraine: “We can only stay on one specific side: that of an attacked people and gods values ​​of the democratic world which it belongs to, and against an aggressor who has actually declared war on the whole West, on its identity and its culture. Today, more than ever, we need to take a stand in favor of our common values, of the culture on which they are based. We must regain our pride “.

A passage of the interview is also dedicated to the father Silvio Berlusconi and its position towards Putin: “My father did and said the right things at the right time. His position has always been clear-cut. Let us also remember that, as prime minister, Berlusconi had even managed to convince twenty years ago Putin and Bush to sign the Pratica di Mare agreement, a prerequisite for Russia’s entry into NATO. If it had been possible to continue along that path, today perhaps we would not be here talking about war “.

Finally, the president of Mondadori focuses on cancel culture: “It acts a bit like a fifth column, it attacks from within our cultural heritage and the freedom of thought and expression. For too long the free world has limited itself to stammering, prey to incomprehensible inferiority complexes. he has done worse: he has discovered that he is the cause of all evil, he has begun to process his own story “.

Cancel culture, Marina Berlusconi concludes, is the demonstration that “the worst enemy of the West in the end has become the West itself”.

