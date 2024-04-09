Marina Berlusconi and that speech as party leader in defense of Europe

Marina Berlusconi makes a markedly political speech on the occasion of the presentation of the biopic on Ennio Doris, the founder of Mediolanum, produced by Medusa: “There's also tomorrow”, a title in keeping with Cortellesi's film. “The future of Forza Italia – says Marina and reported by Repubblica – is being built Forza Italia and also good, look at the polls”, she explains to the reporters who stop her before entering. “All very positive polls and I'm very happy about this. I think it makes a lot of sense and that it is right to vote for Forza Italia which is a party that truly believes in Europe and which has Europe in his DNA. Given the current situation, we need less than a fragile Europe. I hope they don't do wellthat the parties do not grow or grow very little eurosceptics“.

In fact he continues: “We must always remember that Forza Italia is the only party that it is part of the large family of the European People's Party. And it will continue to have a leading role in the new European Parliament: it will be the first party. Voting for Forza Italia means voting for those who will have a leading role and will be in the control room and not for those who will have an extra role”. But Paolo Berlusconi closes the hypothesis of a return to politics of some member of the Berlusconi family: “What if I follow politics? I try to stay away from it, because as a family we have already given“.