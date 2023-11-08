Marina Berlusconi: “Here’s what I really think of Giorgia Meloni and Marta Fascina”

Marina Berlusconi he speaks again and does so with an open heart without hiding. There Silvio’s daughter addresses the delicate topic of political succession and reveals previously unpublished background information on the last moments of his father’s life. “For over ten years – Marina vents in Bruno Vespa’s latest book “The rancor and the hope”, – they poured on my father infamy and falsehood for which no defense will ever be sufficient, despite the fact that he has always been acquitted. But there is one episode that I can’t forget: that smirk which they exchanged in 2011 Nicolas Sarkozy and Angela Merkel. A smirk with which two foreign governments were sabotaging the executive that the Italians had democratically chosen. Mr. Sarkozy waited twelve years for to admitin the book he published a few months ago, that plot against Silvio Berlusconi, a truth that we all already knew. And he took the opportunity to add some insults towards my father, waiting for him to die, confirming the gentleman he has always been“.

Marina also addresses the topic of her and Forza Italia’s political future. “Undoubtedly,” continues Marina and reported by Il Giornale, “if I think back to what she is certain of judiciary and certain press they gave him, I still shudder, but I learned from him to make my choices in a positive way: aiming towards goals I believe in, and not, instead, excluding them out of fear. AND I never believed in my role in politics, it’s not for me, and I think I wouldn’t even be the right person in the right place. Politics interests me and I follow it carefully, but it is a terribly serious thing, it deserves respect and not improvisation. My work is in the group’s companies, my goal is to strengthen them and build their future. Because that’s what I really want, not because I’m afraid of anything else“.

Then Marina Berlusconi recounts a very significant event that just happened. “The my youngest sonSilvio, who is 19 years old and has just started university, got high a few days ago tattoo on the forearm a drawing representing the wings of an angel dominated by a star. In the drawing there are four digits: 29, 9, 36 and 4. They are the day and month of birth of my father and my son, which coincide, that is, September 29th, and the respective years, 1936 and 2004. The young Silvio loved his grandfather Silvio so much from carve it into your skin, forever! My father probably would have objected, we know he didn’t like tattoos, but this one is really special.”

On the prime minister: “I have a lot of respect for Giorgia Meloni. I find her capable, coherent, concrete. I appreciate her on a political level and I also appreciate her very much as a woman, even more these days. When my father disappeared, I felt his closeness to our familyand for this I am grateful.” And on the future of Villa San Martino: “It must remain like this, alive: we want it to remain the venue for business meetingsas well as, of course, the meeting point of ours family. Fascinating? With her I have an excellent relationship, she was close to my father until the end.”

