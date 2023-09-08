The reorganization of Fininvest and the choices of Marina and Pier Silvio

While the story concerning the economic legacy of Silvio Berlusconi seems to have come to an end, what to do with that – in some ways even heavier – policy of the former prime minister still remains to be understood. As reported by Corriere della Sera, Marina Berlusconi’s intention is to concentrate on the family holding company, the Fininvest that the Knight wanted to leave in the hands of her and her brother Pier Silvio. The affairs are too delicate, the two first-time sons of the ex premier are too experienced to allow “intervention” by the other three offspring, who have been properly accommodated and who will be able to continue their various activities, while maintaining robust stakes in the interior of the family holding.

Read also: Fininvest, first post-Silvio shock. Proxies to Marina and inheritance acceptance

What does the eldest daughter’s eldest commitment mean Silvio Berlusconi, favored and greatly appreciated by the Knight who not only gave her the keys to his empire, but also elected her as his adviser and first ally, we’ll see in the next few days. It is no coincidence that it was the president of Mondadori, one month after the death of her father, who recalled the legal events that tormented him throughout his life. And of Carla Dall’Olio’s two sons she has always been the more pugnacious, while Pier Silvio had the role of peacemaker.

For a few weeks the rumor had spread that Marina could be the one to take on her father’s political legacy. But, according to Affaritaliani.itthis will was a passing idea, which lasted for a few days on the wave of emotion following the death of Silvio Berlusconthe. But once the waters subsided, Marina retraced her steps and made it clear to her entourage that she prefers to remain – at least for now – a business woman and not enter politics. Also because at this moment the government, with the decision to tax the extra profits of the banks, has made a trip not to be little.

Subscribe to the newsletter

