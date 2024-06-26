Marina Berlusconi turns to the Left: “This far right in Europe must be stopped”

Marina Berlusconi launches “Silvio Berlusconi Editore”, an initiative with a single watchword: freedom. “It will not just be a tribute to my father, but an editorial project – explains Marina to Il Corriere della Sera – that he wants give strength to liberal and democratic thought“. Marina dismisses the hypothesis of her entering the field: “Me in politics? Absolutely not, not today, nor in the future. ” She Then she attacks the extreme right. “The success at the European movements with antidemocratic ideas cannot fail to alarm. Concerns about the consequences of the next vote in the United States are increasing”. Silvio’s daughter goes into even more detail, in what seems like a direct dig at Prime Minister Meloni. “Personally on civil rights if we talk about abortion, end of life or LGBTQ rights, I feel more in tune with the left of common sense. Because everyone must be free to choose. Here too we return to the basic question, the one on which I don’t think we can retreat an inch: the question of freedom“. Marina Berlusconi also addresses the issue of war in Ukraine.

“My father – continues the entrepreneur to Il Corriere – he was trying to bring Putin’s Russia into the Western axis. He was a man of peace, who aimed at the strengthening and even the enlargement of the West and democracy. For this reason I find It is unacceptable that someone compares him to today’s pro-Putinists, that the West and democracy despise them. And in any case it also happened that my father and I had different opinions. But he always listened and respected my point of view, indeed he always pushed me to say everything I thought.” Marina then returns to subtle European balances. “I think that a very deep reflection needs to be done in Brussels. Behind the spread of certain anti-democratic sympathies there is also a growing intolerance, almost an anger towards the Europe of too much control, of dirigisme, of bureaucracy. However, the answer certainly cannot be to close oneself within one’s own borders.”