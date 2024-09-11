In a letter sent to the Ministry of Defense, the Minister of the Environment requests planes and ground vehicles for logistical support

THE minister of Environment and Climate ChangeMarina Silva, demanded support for Ministry of Defense to fight fires in the Legal Amazon. The letter was sent this Wednesday (September 11, 2024) to Minister José Múcio and requests planes to transport firefighters and equipment and ground vehicles and tractors for logistical support.

Marina states in the document that “Brazil is currently facing the most critical period for the incidence of forest fires, intensified by climate change” and mentions the need to increase resources during the critical period from September to November, when drought in the Amazon tends to increase.

In a statement, the Ministry of Defense stated that the agency and the Armed Forces are “actively engaged in fighting forest fires” in the Amazon and other regions.

“The role of the Ministry of Defense and the Armed Forces is to assist the competent bodies in combating forest fires and mitigating environmental impacts in the Amazon and in all regions of the country. This is a mission to which everyone is absolutely committed.”

BURNINGS

Brazil records 2,909 fire outbreaks this Wednesday (11.Sep), according to data from the system BDBurnings of Inpe (National Institute for Space Research). The Amazon concentrates the largest share of occurrences, with 1,246 – or 42.8%.

This is a historic drought, worsening the situation of fire outbreaks. It is the worst drought in 44 years, according to Cemaden (National Center for Monitoring and Alerts for Natural Disasters), linked to MCTI (Ministry of Science and Technology).

DROUGHT IN THE AMAZON

In the Amazon region, in addition to the fires, the drought is taking on worrying forms. Amazonian municipalities are facing about a year of drought. It is the longest drought ever recorded. There are 3 main causes:

El Niño intensity – the rainfall regime was impacted by the phenomenon that warmed the waters of the Pacific Ocean. It peaked at the beginning of this year and influenced the beginning of the drought;

– the rainfall regime was impacted by the phenomenon that warmed the waters of the Pacific Ocean. It peaked at the beginning of this year and influenced the beginning of the drought; abnormal warming of the waters of the North Tropical Atlantic – the temperature in the maritime region, which is above South America, increased by 1.2 °C to 1.4 °C in 2023 and 2024;

– the temperature in the maritime region, which is above South America, increased by 1.2 °C to 1.4 °C in 2023 and 2024; record global temperatures – In July, the world broke the record for the highest temperature ever recorded in history. The scenario creates conditions for stronger heat waves.

Read the full letter sent by Marina to Múcio:

“Mr. Minister, Brazil is currently facing the most critical period for the incidence of forest fires, intensified by climate change. These changes have altered weather patterns, increased the frequency and severity of heat waves, prolonged periods of drought and created conditions conducive to the rapid spread of flames. These conditions include record temperatures, low relative humidity and strong winds, which make it difficult to control the fires and worsen the damage to the environment. In view of this scenario, I request the support of this department to reinforce operations to combat forest fires in the Legal Amazon, from September to November. I specifically request the provision of aircraft (fixed and rotary wing) to transport firefighters and equipment, in addition to ground vehicles and tractors for logistical support. Possible demands may arise depending on the situation of forest fires.”

Read the full statement from the Ministry of Defense:

“Since June, the Ministry of Defense has been providing logistical support to all fire-fighting demands across the country.

“In direct firefighting, the Armed Forces use advanced technologies, such as the KC-390 Millennium aircraft of the Brazilian Air Force (FAB), equipped with the Modular Airborne Firefighting System (MAFFS), capable of launching 12,000 liters of water in just seven seconds. Pantera (from the Brazilian Army) and Esquilo (from the Brazilian Navy) helicopters also use the Bambi Bucket method for precise water delivery, with more than 1.15 million liters already launched, for example, in the Pantanal region in 202 strategic flights.

“The monitoring and coordination of firefighting operations are strengthened by the use of the RQ-900 Remotely Piloted Aircraft (ARP), which identifies hot spots and assists in planning actions. Complementing these actions, the Fire Dashboard, from the Management and Operational Center of the Amazon Protection System (Censipam), an agency of the Ministry of Defense, provides real-time data, guiding the dispatch of brigades and resources effectively.

“Between August and September, the Armed Forces transported 153 tons of food to riverside communities located in the upper Solimões region, in the state of Amazonas, benefiting 30,000 people. Also in Amazonas, the military delivered 700 food baskets to the city of Tefé. These actions have been fundamental in ensuring food security for vulnerable populations affected by the drought.

“In addition, the Ministry of Defense and the Armed Forces are actively engaged in combating forest fires in other regions.

“Since June 27, around 550 military personnel under the coordination of the Ministry of Defense and the Pantanal II Joint Command have been operating in the Pantanal with the support of 161 vehicles, 224 vessels and nine aircraft. These teams provide logistical support and transportation for more than 600 brigade members, who operate daily in areas that are difficult to access.

“In São Paulo, the Ministry of Defense and the Armed Forces also acted with 600 military personnel and a series of specialized equipment, including five helicopters and the KC-390 Millennium multi-mission aircraft. In this operation, engineering resources were used to build firebreaks and emergency vehicles were used to fight the flames and support local government agencies.

