Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 12/10/2023 – 20:12

The Minister of the Environment, Marina Silva, the presidents of Ibama, Rodrigo Agostinho, and ICMBio, Mauro Pires, will give an interview this Friday, 12th, at 10:30 am, about the forest fires in Amazonas. Representatives from Inpe/MCTI and Civil Defense also participate in the press conference. The interview will take place in the Prevfogo auditorium, at Ibama.

On Wednesday night, the government of Amazonas reported that it had asked the Union for reinforcements to fight fires in the region. A dense cloud of smoke has covered the capital Manaus since yesterday.

Earlier, the Minister of Justice, Flávio Dino, spoke on X, formerly Twitter, stating that he had spoken with the governor of Amazonas, Wilson Lima. According to the minister, the federal government will mobilize another member of the National Force to reinforce the teams already there fighting the fires.