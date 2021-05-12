Marina Abramovic has been awarded the 2021 Princess of Asturias Award for the Arts. For this award, the first of eight awarded each year by the Princess of Asturias Foundation and which this year reaches its XLI edition, 59 nominations out of 24 have been submitted. nationalities. The Princess of Asturias Award for the Arts is awarded to “the work of cultivating and improving cinematography, theater, dance, music, photography, painting, sculpture, architecture and other artistic manifestations.”

The Arts will be followed by the Communication and Humanities Awards, on May 19; Social Sciences, May 26; Sports, June 2; Letters, June 9; International Cooperation, June 16; Scientific and Technical Research, June 23, and Concordia, June 29 and 30.

Succeeds Ennio Morricone and John Williams



In 2020, the American John Williams and the Italian Ennio Morricone shared the Princess of Asturias Award for the Arts for their emblematic compositions that have been part of numerous soundtracks in hundreds of films.

In previous editions, other winners have been Peter Brook, Martin Scorsese, Francis Ford Coppola, Michael Haneke, Norman Foster, Woody Allen, Paco de Lucía, Vittorio Gassmann, William Kentridge and Bob Dylan, among others.

The Prize is endowed with a sculpture by Joan Miró -representative symbol of the award-, a diploma, a badge and the cash amount of fifty thousand euros.