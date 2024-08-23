Chivas is not even close to being one of the serious contenders to win the Liga MX in December, the Verde Valle team has an obvious lack of a roster in terms of the presence of differential players compared to the strongest clubs in the country. One of the areas of the field where the flock has the most sporting deficiencies is the center of the attack, where neither Hernández nor Marín have been able to contribute a single goal so far this semester, even the latter was close to leaving Gago’s team.
As we reported in 90min, Puebla sounded out Chivas about loaning Ricardo out for the rest of the year and at first the Verde Valle team saw it as an opportune move, however, Récord confirms that the team has made the decision to retain the centre forward for the rest of the tournament, as letting him go would be dangerous, since although Marín is in terrible form, his departure would leave Hernández as the only real alternative and with his physical condition, it is betting on zero certainties, less than they already have.
It will be key for Ricard to be very clear that more than a wake-up call, this must be an ultimatum for him from Chivas. He has the rest of the tournament ahead of him to show that he can contribute something to the club, because if this is not the case, Guadalajara will surely finalize his departure in the winter market.
#Marín #finish #semester #Chivas
