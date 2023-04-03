Home page politics

From: Florian Naumann, Moritz Serif

Sanna Marin’s Social Democrats can gain ground in the Finnish elections, but still have to outperform the conservatives and right-wing populists.

Update from April 3, 3:30 a.m.: After the Finnish elections, Prime Minister Sanna Marin’s (37) Social Democrats are no longer the strongest party in parliament. Despite gains in the election on Sunday, the party only came in third place behind the conservative National Coalition Party and the right-wing populist party The Finns, according to a preliminary count of all votes. The conservatives of former finance minister Petteri Orpo won a narrow election with 48 of the 200 seats. The Finns secured 46 seats, the Social Democrats 43. This means that the EU’s northernmost member state is about to change government. However, this will not affect the country’s entry into NATO, which has already been decided and is largely undisputed in Finland.

Petteri Orpo narrowly wins the election with 48 of the 200 mandates. © Antti Aimo-Koivisto/dpa

“You know what? That was a great victory,” said former opposition leader Orpo late in the evening in front of cheering party supporters in Helsinki. Talks on the formation of a new Finnish government would begin under his leadership. Traditionally, the strongest party in Finland is first tasked with exploring the possibilities for a new government. At least three parties are required for a majority in Parliament. The 53-year-old Orpo is now given the best chance of becoming the new prime minister and thus the successor to Marin.

Finland election: Riikka Purra celebrates ‘best election result ever’

Update from April 2, 10:50 p.m.: The Conservatives have apparently won the parliamentary elections in Finland. After counting more than 99 percent of the votes cast, the Coalition Party was comparatively clearly in the front with 20.7 percent of the votes – the right-wing “Finns” initially came to 20.0 percent, the still governing Social Democrats to 19.9 percent and thus only to third place.

Sanna Marin (right) and “Finns” boss Riikka Purra before a TV appearance on the Finland elections. © IMAGO/Heikki Saukkomaa

Conservative party leader Petteri Orpo congratulated his supporters on a “great victory” even before the final result was announced. Marin was satisfied despite the alleged defeat: For the first time in a long time, a prime minister’s party had improved its election result, she explained. That is a “good performance”. The work will continue – “from now on, of course, from a slightly different position than before”. “Finns” leader Riikka Purra celebrated the “best election result ever” in front of her supporters.

Selected extrapolation statuses for the Finland election National Collection Party: 20.8 percent / 48 mandates Finns: 20.0 percent / 46 mandates social democrats: 19.9 percent / 43 mandates Source: hbl.fi, as of 10:50 p.m. – Total number of seats in Parliament: 200

Next turning point in Finland election: Marin probably voted out, right-wing government on the way?

Update from April 2, 9:30 p.m.: Finland experiences the next turning point on election night: According to the website, after counting 90.8 percent of the votes hbl.fi the conservative rally party just ahead of the “True Finns” in the lead. The Social Democrats around Prime Minister Sanna Marin have fallen back to third place. Finnish media are now expecting a victory for the conservatives – and with a right-wing alliance. In neighboring Sweden, too, a right-wing bloc came to power after the most recent parliamentary elections, supported by the once extreme right-wing Sweden Democrats.

“It’s time for a change of government,” political scientist Åsa von Schoultz told the broadcaster. An alliance between social democrats and conservatives is nothing unusual in Finland. However, the two parties are “incredibly far apart” on the main issues of the election campaign. According to von Schoultz, a coalition of the National Coalition Party with the right-wing “Finns” was more likely.

The Finnish Greens are also among the electoral losers. They could lose seven of their 20 mandates, according to YLE. Party leader Maria Ohisalo spoke of an “enormous election defeat”. You have to learn lessons from the result. At the same time, she warned that things were “not looking good” in the climate crisis: “The next government must also work for the climate.”

Turbulent Finland election: Marin just ahead – but the hard right “Finns” are catching up

Update from April 2, 8:30 p.m.: The Finland election could still deliver a few volts over the evening: the projections have currently turned. Current figures see according to the portal hbl.fi the Social Democrats (SDP) led by Prime Minister Sanna Marin. They come to 20.1 percent, followed by “The Finns” (19.9 percent) and the conservative National Coalition Party with 19.8 percent. Just a few minutes ago, the Conservatives were in second place.

The hard-right “Finns” – long known as “The True Finns” – recently caught up in the projections. Currently, 67.9 percent of the votes have been counted. According to the report, Finnish political scientists expected growing numbers for the right during the course of the election evening. This development is quite explosive. Expert Åsa von Schoultz told the broadcaster that the Social Democrats, Greens and Leftists in particular had put a lot of focus on slowing down the “True Finns” during the election campaign. Marin spoke of an “incredibly exciting” election night.

The turnout is already known: 71.9 percent of Finns cast their vote. In 2019, 72.1 percent of them went to the polls.

First election trend shows tight race in Finland – Marin has to worry

Update from April 2, 7:30 p.m.: An extremely close race is looming in Finland’s parliamentary elections. The conservative National Coalition Party sees a first election trend based on votes cast in advance with 20.8 percent in the front – only 0.1 percentage points ahead of the Social Democrats of the incumbent Prime Minister Sanna Marin.

Around 4.5 million Finns were eligible to vote. Almost 40 percent of them had already voted early, including Marin. The first numbers were based on these early votes. Observers expected that these values ​​could change over the course of the evening. A preliminary final result should be available around midnight on Monday night.

Update from April 2, 3:45 p.m.: The three promising candidates for the post of prime minister in Finland have already cast their votes: Riikka Purra from the right-wing populist “The Finns” and Petteri Orpo, the top candidate of the “National Coalition Party”, went to the polls by noon. The Social Democratic incumbent Sanna Marin cast her vote by post a week ago.

The three leading parties in the polls are facing a rather long election evening: the polling stations close at 8 p.m., shortly afterwards the Finnish television YLE presents the first projections based on the postal votes. More reliable forecasts follow around 10 p.m. A final result could be available around midnight.

Scandal from Russia shortly before Finland election: State TV debates “liberation” – joining NATO played hardly any role in the election campaign

Update from April 2, 3:22 p.m.: On Russian State TV TV commentators on the program “60 Minutes” discussed whether Moscow’s military should “liberate” Finland. The background was Finland’s approaching NATO membership. Russia’s ambassador in Sweden recently described both countries as “legitimate targets”.

However, joining NATO played no role in the election campaign. Instead, the main focus was on domestic issues such as the state budget.

Parliamentary elections in Finland: is Prime Minister Marin about to be voted out?

First report from Sunday, April 2nd: Helsinki – Is Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin facing vote-out? In the soon-to-be NATO country Finland, the parliamentary elections began on Sunday morning with a completely open outcome. In polls, three parties were almost equal: the conservative National Coalition Party of former Finance Minister Petteri Orpo went into election Sunday as the slight favorite. Polls recently saw her only marginally ahead of the right-wing populist party The True Finns and Prime Minister Sanna Marin’s Social Democrats.

The polling stations in the northernmost country in the EU should be open until 8 p.m. (local time/7 p.m. CEST). Immediately afterwards, a first trend based on early votes should be published. A preliminary final result could be set around midnight on Monday night.

Despite her popularity, Prime Minister Sanna Marin has to fear for her position with the NATO candidate Finland. A three-way battle for government power is brewing. © Roberto Monaldo/LaPresse via ZUMA Press/dpa

Parliamentary elections in Finland: Marin could be voted out

Marin has been Prime Minister of Finland since the end of 2019. The 37-year-old leads a five-party centre-left coalition and is valued by many Finns. Her opponents, on the other hand, accuse her government of having boosted government spending.

Who will be the strongest force in the end is completely open: Orpo’s conservatives received 19.8 percent of the votes in the last pre-election poll by Finnish radio station Yle, the Finns party around its leader Riikka Purra 19.5 percent and Marins Social Democrats to 18.7 percent.

After parliamentary elections: there is a threat of negotiations in Finland

The leader of the party with the most votes traditionally gets the first chance to form a new government in Finland. However, long and tough coalition negotiations are expected, since several parties have ruled out cooperation with the right-wing populists. For a majority, the winner of the election is likely to depend on one other of the large parties and at least one of the medium-sized and smaller parties.

In May 2022, under the impression of the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine, Finland had applied for NATO membership together with Sweden. After the recent approval of Hungary and Turkey, all 30 NATO members have ratified the accession, which means that only formalities are still outstanding for Finnish membership. According to NATO information, Finland will officially become a member in the coming days.

Joining NATO played no role in the election campaign

However, joining NATO played no role in the election campaign. In general, there is a great deal of consensus in Finland on this point, which is why the parties were hardly able to gain any points over their opponents on the subject. Instead, the main focus was on domestic issues such as increased government spending. (mse/dpa)