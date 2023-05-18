Marin to Lisbon | Sanna Marin participates in the Bilderberg meeting

The meeting, organized since 1954, brings together the world’s top experts. Marin has participated in the meeting before.

Ministry of Shipping prime minister Sanna Marin (sd) will visit Lisbon from Thursday to Sunday, informs the Prime Minister’s Office.

Marin participates in the Bilderberg group meeting in Portugal.

