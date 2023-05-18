Thursday, May 18, 2023
Marin to Lisbon | Sanna Marin participates in the Bilderberg meeting

May 18, 2023
in World Europe
Marin to Lisbon | Sanna Marin participates in the Bilderberg meeting

Policy|Marin to Lisbon

The meeting, organized since 1954, brings together the world’s top experts. Marin has participated in the meeting before.

Ministry of Shipping prime minister Sanna Marin (sd) will visit Lisbon from Thursday to Sunday, informs the Prime Minister’s Office.

Marin participates in the Bilderberg group meeting in Portugal.

The meeting, organized since 1954, brings together the world’s top experts. Participants come from politics, economics, universities as well as journalism. Marin has participated in the meeting before.

