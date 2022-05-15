the anime of My Dress Up Darling ended last season and fans can’t forget the co-star of the story, Marin Kitagawaa young student who practices cosplay. When this anime came out at the beginning of the year no one imagined that it would be so popular.

To such a degree that it stole the spotlight from other very popular proposals, such as the cases of the second season of Kimetsu no Yaiba and the fourth of Attack on Titan.

It is undeniable that many arrived attracted by the fan servicebut others were captivated by the story of Marine with a young Japanese doll maker, Wakana Gojō.

From start to finish the series was surrounded by success and achieving good ratings. This not only happened in Japan but abroad. That is why more than one fan is waiting for some news about a second season… of which there is no sign.

Source: Instagram.

Although there is still no news of more episodes of My Dress Up Darling the manga continues and is doing very well in sales. It is possible that the program will return in the future.

But the popularity of Marin Kitagawa has not diminished and that is reflected in the world of fan artand of course the cosplay. What is true is that Marine it has so many styles that it can be recreated in many ways. Not for nothing is she one cosplayer who is quite dedicated.

Source: Instagram.

Source: Instagram.

Marin Kitagawa recreated with a smiling cosplay

The cosplay from Marin Kitagawa what we bring is a contribution from @nakedeee. As you can see in the photos that accompany this note, his interpretation seeks to recreate the expressions of Marineespecially his smile.

In this sense, the work of cosplayer it is focused on recreating the character’s hair, eyes, and appearance, not so much the outfit he wears in the series. That is why the photos are taken very closely in order to highlight it.

Source: Instagram.

Source: Instagram.

Based on that, it can be said that he achieved his goal, since the expressions he makes are reminiscent of Marine. The photos are accompanied by screenshots from the anime, which highlight the aforementioned.

On average it is a good job although perhaps some photographs from afar and something more elaborate would have been good for this interpretation of @nakedeee. Regarding the series, we hope that a second season is not far away.

If you want to know more about My Dress Up Darling consult landgamer. We still have more information about anime in general. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.