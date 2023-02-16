The Magademy Awards are an award created by the digital bookstore BookLive. It is based on awarding anime characters for their performance, as if they were actors. This year’s awards nominated Marin Kitagawa of My Dress Up Darling! to Hitori Bocchi of Bocchi The Rock! and Yoichi Isagi from Blue Lock, among the most prominent. So Marin and Bocchi will face each other for the precious award.

The Magademy Awards are being held for the second year, so will once again reward the best characters of 2022 according to six categories, which are as follows: Best Leading Actor, Best Leading Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Special Jury Award and the new Best New Actor category.

The nominees by category are as follows:

Best Leading Actor

Source: 8-Bit

Yoichi Isagi of Blue Lock

Sunraku of Shangri-La Frontier

Hoshi-sensei’s Onna no Sono no Hoshi

Dai Miyamoto of Blue GiantAkito Yamada’s Loving Yamada at Lv999!

Isagi and Miyamoto stand out in their ranking.

Best Leading Actress: Will Marin or Bocchi Win?

Source: TOHO animation, OLM

Mitsumi Iwakura’s Skip and Loafer

Marin Kitagawa’s Sono Bisque Doll wa Koi wo Suru

Hitori Gotō, from Bocchi the Rock!

maomao of Kusuriya no Hitorigoto (The Apothecary Diaries)Inori Yuitsuka of Medalists

As the best protagonist Marin and Bocchi will face each other to obtain the award that, recognize their performance in their respective anime adaptations.

Best Supporting Actor

Haku’s Akatsuki no Yona (Yona of the Dawn)

Meguru Bachira’s Blue Lock

Chifuyu Matsuno’s Tokyo Revengers

Bachira was one of the most popular characters in BlueLock.

Source: 8-Bit

Best Supporting Actress

Ai Haibara’s Detective Conan

fern’s Sousou no Frieren (Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End)Raika’s Mystery to Iu nakare (Don’t Call It Mystery)

Raika’s Mystery to Iu nakare (Don’t Call It Mystery)

The nominees of the base categories that were presented, were chosen through online voting. This was held from December 12, 2022 to January 4, 2023 and returned the listed results. One of the most shocking matchups will be between Bocchi and Marin, as they are both highly regarded anime characters.

Next in the Magademy Awards process is an evaluation of the nominated characters through a professional jury. This will announce the winners on March 15, 2023. Let’s see who will win, if Marin or Bocchi.

The anime characters that won the 2021 Magademy Awards

Totonou Kuno’s Mystery to Iu nakare for Best Leading Actor

I swam Akatsuki no Yona for Best Leading Actress

Manjiro Sano of Tokyo Revengers for Best Supporting Actor

Shinobu Wakamiya’s chihayafuru for best supporting actress

Who do you think is the better actress, Marin or Bocchi? You can a round for discord and don’t miss the news on Google news.

Fountain