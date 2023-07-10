Monday, July 10, 2023, 2:54 p.m.



comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

“López Miras is already getting the face of María Guardiola,” María Marín said this Monday from the lectern in the Regional Assembly. She alluded, thus, to the fact that the PP candidate for the Presidency of the Autonomous Community will revalidate his position with the support of Vox, as happened with the president of Extremadura. It will be, according to her, just after the general elections on July 23, because until then these parties will continue with their “distribution of roles” to pretend that there is no agreement.

“Today the curtain provisionally closes” and “we will see each other again” in parliament for the investiture of Miras after 23-J, Marín predicted in a subsequent press conference. And he asked to remember: “There was a pact with the extreme right four years ago.” He also referred to the recent agreements between PP and Vox in 170 municipalities in Spain, including “five important provincial capitals.”

Earlier, in the investiture debate, he stated that “the first point” of the pact for the future coalition executive will be to repeal the Law for the recovery and protection of the Mar Menor. Following his line of argument last Friday, he called this supposed strategy “Operation Ingenuity”, alluding to “agribusiness” and specifically the agri-food business lobby Fundación Ingenio. PP and Vox already “do not hide” in their agreement “three-way with agribusiness,” he told the rest of the deputies. And he referred to the presence, that day, as a public in the Assembly of representatives of Proexport and other entities in the field.

Ask for the vote to Add



«The price will be the Mar Menor. The spokesman of the Popular Party already recognized this today, which after saying not one step back in the Mar Menor, opened up to modify it, “denounced Marín. And he affirmed, in an electoral key, that “there is only one way to stop” this movement: to vote for Sumar so that there is “a new green coalition government”, specifically “a government with a Podemos and a strong Sumar”. Leaving no room for interpretation, he addressed the voters from the Assembly: “I ask you to vote on July 23 being aware of what we are at stake.”