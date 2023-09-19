The Minister of Economy, Finance and Business, Luis Alberto Marín, yesterday raised doubts about the implementation of the 35-hour work week, which should come into force in January 2024. This measure, which affects 60,000 officials of the autonomous Administration , depends on the approval of the General Budgets of the Community, which President López Miras commissioned him to carry out “immediately” on the same day of his inauguration. However, Marín believes that “it is still not possible to carry out this measure or others such as updating the salaries of civil servants or agreements with third sector organizations.”

As of today, the Ministry “is very concerned” because it does not know the data on deliveries on account of the regional financing system, information that the Ministry of Finance should have transferred to the Region of Murcia in the month of July, according to Marín , but it hasn’t arrived yet. Without this information, the counselor assures that he can only make “estimates”, and if it does not arrive, it could affect the approval of the Budgets, whose project he wants to have ready by the end of the year.

Without the information from the Ministry, this year’s accounts would have to be extended, which do not contemplate the increase of 130 million, which is what the implementation of the 35 hours would cost.

“This year the Budget is not in my hands,” he said in an interview on Onda Regional, citing as fundamental reasons, firstly, the dates in which we are and, secondly, the fact that at this point the budget is unknown. data on deliveries on account of the regional financing system.

“I can have the best will in the world and have the best team in the world, which I have, but if I don’t have that information I can only make estimates, which have already been made,” he said. Marín understands that a functioning central Government should transmit to the communities the information on payments on account, regardless of whether it decides to extend the Budgets as the formation of the new Executive is in the air. As he explained, the extension of the State Budget is not linked to the extension of the regional accounts and, therefore, the Ministry should deliver the accounts so that the territories can decide whether to extend theirs or not.

Marín insisted that extending the accounts means “having the same budget as the previous year” and with the same 2023 money, commitments such as the 35 hours cannot be assumed because “it entails an increase in spending that must be incorporated into the Budget.” “, but if it is extended “it includes the same spending forecast as this year.”

“The Ministry is very concerned about being able to prepare the Budgets in a timely manner, but that right now depends on the Minister of Finance,” Marín concluded. The man whom President López Miras has commissioned to take the helm of the regional economy in a context of crisis, with inflation and skyrocketing interest rates, assures that at this time, it is not in his hands to draw up the Budgets.

Various scenarios



From the Ministry they explain to LA VERDAD that “today the main drawback to continue advancing in the preparation of the Budget project is the lack of information on the part of the Ministry of Finance in essential aspects such as deliveries on account or the limit of spent”. They also point out that the General Directorate of Budgets and European Funds has been working, during the electoral periods and the government formation process, to foresee different scenarios, and since last week, “to adapt the order of preparation of Budgets to the structure of the new Government. His intention is to have the project “before the end of the year.” “That is the mandate of President Fernando López Miras and it is the objective on which, out of responsibility, we have been working for months.”

Antelo: “We must get the Region out of very poor indicators”

The vice president and regional leader of Vox, José Ángel Antelo, pointed out yesterday that one of his immediate objectives is the centralization of emergency services, “removing 112 from its current headquarters because it is in a flood zone.” Antelo visited 112 yesterday shortly after granting an interview on regional public television, where he spoke about some of the “great challenges” of the legislature. «One of them, for example, is to remove the Region of Murcia from indicators that are really very poor and put ourselves at the head. We have a large deficit in infrastructure. It is true that the economic situation of the Region is very complicated with a very large debt. “We will have to seek public-private collaboration to create these much-needed infrastructures from the Ministry of Development,” he added. Antelo said he is waiting to see how these needs fit with the Budgets that Minister Marín is preparing. Antelo’s vice presidency will have three general directorates.