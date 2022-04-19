Marin Kitagawa She has been off television for a few weeks and we are already beginning to miss her, especially since we do not know if she will return at some point.

the cosplayer brittany angelus seems to have the same feeling, so she decided to pay homage to him with an unusual outfit.

In this cosplay, Marin Kitagawa She’s ready to celebrate Easter in a bunny outfit that’s sure to impress more than one fan, and if you don’t believe me, you can see for yourself.

This Marin Kitagawa outfit is made up of several pieces that stand out on sight. In the first place, a kind of tailcoat with white cuffs, which covers a bodysuit black with a plunging neckline.

At the bottom, fishnet stockings stand out, and to close with a flourish, a neck with a black bow to give it an extra touch of elegance.

Of course she couldn’t be considered a bunny without her ears, so Britany Angelus included a black headband that pops subtly in the photo.

Makeup is also important in this cosplay, so she used a range of pink colors to bring out the character’s blush.

If you look closely, you’ll also notice that she’s wearing magenta lenses for a final, close-to-anime touch.

brittany angelus It has a wide variety of cosplays that you can see from your Instagram account.

What happened to Marin Kitagawa and My Dress Up Darling?

Although this work has a lot to show in the manga, it seems that the anime adaptation has come to an end, or at least that is what some publications have led us to believe.

At the moment it has not been confirmed if there will be a second season, so the only thing left for us is to wait to see what the studio in charge decides.

What did you think of this Marin Kitagawa cosplay? Tell us in the comments and follow us on our social networks.