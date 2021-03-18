Fernando López Miras criticized, throughout last week, the presentation of a motion of censure “in the midst of the pandemic”, when the job of the Assembly and the Government should be to fight against the coronavirus and its effects. María Marín, from the Podemos group, used this phrase to raise all her criticisms of the regional Executive. He censured from the lectern that, “in the midst of a pandemic”, the regional president raised his salary “to earn the same as Isabel Franco, ‘la bien’ pagá ‘”; to present a budget with cuts; that “the censorship in the classrooms to be happy to the right of Vox”; that the creation of a commission of inquiry on deaths in residences be prevented; that “bonuses for gambling companies” will be supported.

He also recalled that, “in the midst of a pandemic,” the regional government “has stolen vaccines from the weakest people and our front-line health personnel.” And to finish, he wanted to emphasize that “in the midst of the pandemic, three deputies from another party have been bought and all the advances that had been made in the last 15 years to fight against transfugism have exploded.” So he ended up sending López Miras, in a common phrase used on social networks: “Let’s cry to crying.”

Marín was pleased that the leaders of Ciudadanos had “finally opened their eyes after years of supporting the branch of the most corrupt party in Spain”, but reminded all the positions of the orange formation that argued all their electoral campaigns in the fight against corruption and they ended up “deceiving the people”: “They could be fired in 2017, when Pedro Antonio Sánchez opened newscasts every day for reasons of corruption; Also in 2019 they were able to send them to the trunk of memories, they promised it in their campaign, and many Murcians believed them.

He also had words for Juan José Liarte, since he declared himself “surprised” by the “little dissimulation with which he has sold his support.” The Vox spokesman in the Assembly, who declared himself excited by the proposal of the PP secretary general, Teodoro García Egea, to “rebuild the center-right”, should have “done the harakiri rather than support this band,” according to the opinion of the portavox of Podemos. Marín expected a “more elegant and sophisticated coup from a Bushido master,” who in the end has ended up “doing the same as the turncoats. The katana serves the same purpose as Franco’s rag knife, ”he asserted.

Although he praised the political initiative that the motion involves, he criticized the lack of specificity of the document presented this Thursday with the lines of action of the Government that would have been made up of the union of PSOE and Citizens. «There is a list of good intentions, but without specifying anything. You have to get a little wet, “reproached Marín. He recalled from the lectern his claims regarding Health and Public Education, improvements for residences, support for feminism or demands for the Mar Menor: “The law is so bad that neither the Popular Party had any qualms about signing it,” he indicated.