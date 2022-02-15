This may be one of the most outstanding cosplays of this girl

As we mentioned on our channel Youtube, one of the biggest anime series of the year arrived in the winter season. As this cosplay of My Dress-Up Darling (Sono Bisque Doll wa Koi wo Suru)one of the reasons it has attracted new fans is Marin Kitagawathe co-star.

ming miho is a fan of Philippinessouth of Asia, who is known for her cosplay of anime series like Haikyuu!!! or Code Geass. With little more than 18 thousand followers only in Twitter, is one of the recognized cosplayers in the region.

The popularity of her and this anime made it inevitable that she would cosplay My Dress-Up Darling (Sono Bisque Doll wa Koi wo Suru). His work takes inspiration from the school outfit of Marin Kitagawathe co-star of this story, who is also a fan of cosplay.

Something funny about cosplay My Dress Up Darling from ming miho was that he took advantage of his work to celebrate February 14, with a peculiar message on his publication: ‘Would you be my valentine… Gojo-kun?’. This kind of detail is something that fans of the franchise appreciated.

Marin Kitagawa celebrates the month of love with this My Dress-Up Darling cosplay

In addition to the school outfit Marin Kitagawa, ming miho used in his cosplay My Dress-Up Darling (Sono Bisque Doll wa Koi wo Suru) the fun attitude of a gal girl with her look and body expression.

While in his February 14 image, he took a more shy and tender attitude, in this other photograph of his cosplay of My Dress-Up Darling (Sono Bisque Doll wa Koi wo Suru)it’s a little safer. As in the anime series we have seen that it is so multifaceted, this has been one of the reasons why it is so loved by its public.

Follow the discussion on this and other topics on our channel Discord. You can also stop by our Youtube to see more content related to anime, movies, comics, video games and more from geek culture: