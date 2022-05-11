32.35% of the 354 million euros of European ‘Next Generation’ funds that, so far, have reached the Region, is already being executed, as reported yesterday by the Minister of Economy, Finance and Digital Administration, Luis Alberto Marín, who attended the new edition of the ‘Dialogues for Development’ conference organized by Cajamar in Murcia. This means that 114.51 million euros have already been injected or are about to be injected into the Murcian productive fabric, mainly to be invested in energy efficiency and digitization projects in the business sector, the health sector and the Administration itself.

Luis Alberto Marín pointed out that this percentage of execution exceeds the national average (27%, according to the last balance at the end of April) and is among the highest of the surrounding autonomous communities. He attributes this speed to the fact that the regional government got its act together and created the NextCarm Office, which has made it possible to speed up the procedures as much as possible. In total, for the period 2021-2023, the Region has allocated 588 million euros of money from the European Union for post-Covid economic recovery.

However, the regional head of Economy, Finance and Digital Administration recalls that one of the problems generated by the distribution of ‘Next Generation’ funds is, in his opinion, the regulatory complexity imposed by the National Plan for Recovery, Transformation and Resilience . “The perception is that the degree of knowledge on the part of the companies is very low and that the degree of implementation is excessively slow”, stressed the Minister of the Treasury.

He points out that the percentage of execution is 32.35%, more than five points above the national average



“There is a bureaucratic morass that makes it difficult and delays the arrival of funds to the productive fabric, as we have warned Vice President Calviño many times,” recalls Marín.

PERTE of the field



Likewise, the head of the Treasury pointed out that the Community has high expectations for the Strategic Project for the Recovery and Economic Transformation (PERTE) of the agri-food sector, which was announced by the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez. Although he affirms that PERTE “is yet to be defined”, he considers Marín that “it would be incomprehensible” if the Region, one of the agri-food powers in Spain, were left out.

Former Minister Íñigo de la Serna expressed himself in the same sense during the Cajamar meeting. He stressed that it is not reaching SMEs and recommended that the central government use the autonomous communities and municipalities to speed up the execution procedures.