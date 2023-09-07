Marin asks for a resignation | Marin got a new job at Tony Blair’s institute – This is how he explains to his constituents

Sanna Marin (sd) said that in her new position at a British think tank, she will be able to serve her voters even better than as an MP.

Former prime minister and former chairman of Sdp Sanna Marin requests resignation from the position of MP.

He has been appointed as a strategic advisor to the British think tank Tony Blair Institute.

HS told about it on Thursday afternoon based on its sources, and Sdp informed about it a moment later.

This is how Marin explains to his voters: “I think people will understand”

In the parliamentary elections held in April, Marin received 35,628 votes from citizens.

Even on election night, he assured that he was fully committed for the work of a member of parliament.

On Thursday, he was asked at a press conference what his message is to those who voted for him.

Marin said he was “hugely grateful” to all his constituents.

“I believe that people understand that sometimes it is time to move to a new phase in life. This decision was not easy either, but I believe it was the right one.”

He described his new job as a “great honor”.

He said that he is still a social democrat and that he will act according to his values ​​in the future. He did not rule out the possibility of standing for election in the future.

Marin said that he believes that his work at Tony Blair’s institute is also useful for Finland. He estimates that in his new position he will be able to serve his voters even better than as a member of parliament.

Political scientist Johanna Vuorelma assessed on Thursday in the message service X that Marin’s intention to leave the parliament “seems unpleasant from the point of view of democracy”.

“An image of a politician promoting his own interests is created.”

This is what Tony Blair’s Institute is all about: Advising governments and political leaders

The Tony Blair Institute for Global Change (TBI), named after the former British Labor Prime Minister, is a non-profit organization that advises governments and political leaders.

The institute is based in London and operates in more than 30 countries.

“Our task is to help political decision-makers around the world in making changes. Sanna Marin knows exactly how to do this. Marin is bold and practical, and she understands the role of technology,” Blair said in TBI’s Thursday news release.

Marin’s job as a strategic advisor will be to help political leaders in various reforms.

The Daily Telegraph newspaper, which is close to the British Conservative Party, revealed five years ago that the institute had taken funding from Saudi Arabia for nine million pounds, or more than ten million euros.

According to the newspaper’s August information, the cooperation between TBI and Saudi Arabia still continues. Saudi Arabia is known for its authoritarian way of governing and trampling on the rights of women and sexual minorities.

Marin was also asked about it at the press conference. He stated that TBI receives funding from its customers, i.e. in this case also from Saudi Arabia.

Sanna Marin (sd) held a press conference in parliament on Thursday.

This is how the resignation process proceeds: The decision is in the hands of the parliament

Parliament still has to process Marin’s resignation request and decide whether to agree to it. If Marin resigns, he will be replaced in the parliament Lotta Hamari (sd) from the constituency of Pirkanmaa.

The main rule is that once you have been elected there by the people’s votes, you only leave the parliament.

“It specifically looked at what the new task is like,” said the deputy general secretary of the parliament Timo Tuovinen.

Marin says that he also told the Tony Blair Institute that the parliament will decide on the divorce issue.

The MP’s request for resignation will be decided by the plenary session on the proposal of the Speaker’s Council.

Divorce requests are not very common. In recent years, the most common reason has been that the elected representative moves on to other positions, usually a high office or other socially significant work.

This is how Sdp commented: “The motherland benefits”

Also the recent chairman of Sdp Antti Lindtman estimates that Marin’s new task will also benefit Finland.

“He will certainly be able to use his influence in a way that benefits the country.”

Lindtman said that he heard about Marin’s decision on Thursday morning.

Lindtman stated that Marin had two options. Either he could continue as a rank-and-file member of parliament or move to TBI to work “with many of the world’s leaders in a task that aims to reform European welfare societies”.

Also on Thursday, he was elected chairman of the Sdp’s parliamentary group Titti Tuppurainen said he supports Marin in his decision.

