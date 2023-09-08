Marin asks for a resignation | “He can do what he wants” – This is how Tampere reacted to Sanna Marini’s resignation request

Sanna Marin, who submitted her resignation from the position of MP on Thursday, was the voice rake of Pirkanmaa in the elections. In Tampere, Marini’s decision is understood, and many also state that they have no opinion on the matter.

in Tampere former prime minister Sanna Marini (sd) request for resignation is understood.

Marin said on Thursday that he is asking to be relieved of his position as an MP because he has been appointed as a strategic advisor to the Tony Blair Institute.

Marin said at the press conference that he was excited about his new position. How is the matter viewed in Marin’s home districts and the constituency area in Tampere?

Ville Koljonen and Tea Hirvinen state that MPs can also change jobs.

“Anyone would grab that,” he says Ville Koljonen about the former prime minister’s new position.

Koljonen and Tea Hirvinen are of the opinion that the comprehensibility of Marin’s resignation request depends on how long Marin has known about his appointment.

Marin said at Thursday’s press conference that he had discussions with the Tony Blair Institute throughout the summer.

“It’s a different matter if you’ve been a voice rake in the elections, even if you knew about the appointment,” Koljonen reflects.

Sanna Marin was a candidate in the parliamentary elections held in April in the constituency of Pirkanmaa and was the region’s overwhelming vote rake. He received more than 35,000 votes. The one with the second most votes from Pirkanmaa Anna-Kaisa Ikonen (kok) catch was around 11,000 votes.

In Mari Setälä’s opinion, Sanna Marin can do what she wants. He understands Marin’s decision to leave for a new job.

Basically According to Hirvinen and Koljonen, Marini’s decision is understandable and not very surprising. They don’t see it as voter fraud.

Neither Mari Setälä not surprised by Marini’s resignation request. However, he recalls that earlier Marin promised that he would not resign from the position of MP.

On the evening of the parliamentary election, Marin assured that he is committed to the work of a member of parliament.

“He can do what he wants. I understand Marin that he wants to leave if a hundred-ton opportunity comes,” says Setälä.

In the center of Tampere, many people say that they have no opinion on Marini’s request for resignation or that it doesn’t matter to them. One partygoer states that Marin has “betrayed the people of Tampere”, but he does not want to comment on the resignation request with his name or picture.

Marin will also receive a glow. Those visiting Tampere Lotta Julin and Ari Stranden wish Marin a wonderful future. They consider the decision understandable and humane.

“An absolutely wonderful, insane young woman, who was envied by the old guys,” says Julin.

“And smart,” adds Stranden.

“He was under a lot of pressure and he got through it just fine,” Julin concludes.

All Those interviewed by HS are quite convinced that Marin’s request for resignation will be accepted.

If the request is accepted, Marin’s place in the parliament will be replaced Lotta Hamari (sd) from the constituency of Pirkanmaa. Hamari is a researcher, physiotherapist and doctor of health sciences from Hämeenkyrö.

“Yes, there can be some kind of squealing and fussing about a request for a divorce, but Marin is nevertheless a trump card in the world,” Mari Setälä thinks.